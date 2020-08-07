Lerner lands I’m Incredible ride

French jockey Marc Lerner is one lucky man.

Initially without a ride in Sunday week's $1 million Kranji Mile, after trainer Hideyuki Takaoka decided not to run Makanani, the 29-year-old has been booked on reigning Horse of the Year I'm Incredible.

It came after three-time Singapore champion Vlad Duric was suspended for careless riding last Sunday and is ruled out of Kranji Mile Day.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger wasted no time calling Lerner.

"When Vlad was suspended, I went through the list and only Marc was available. I called him right away," said Baertschiger.

"Marc has ridden once for us, it was on Blue Swede. I'm Incredible has pulled up well after his last race. All is well with him."

Ridden by Duric last start in the Class 2 race over 1,400m on Sunday, I'm Incredible was caught three wide throughout and finished 11th to stablemate Passport To Rome with 57.5kg.

It was his second consecutive defeat since his unplaced effort in the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup last November.

Lerner said he was very happy to get the ride on I'm Incredible in the Kranji Mile, previously an invitation race but now restricted to Singapore horses.

"I would like to thank Shane and the owners for putting me on," said the French jockey, who has ridden 53 winners since making his Kranji debut at the end of 2018.

"He is a classy horse. I think he had excuses at his last couple of starts."