Lerner, WS Chan suspended for four Singapore race days each

Jockey Marc Lerner and apprentice jockey WS Chan have been suspended for careless riding over the handling of their mounts on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Lerner was found guilty of careless riding in that passing the 1,100m mark of the Open Maiden 1,600m event, he permitted his mount, Friday's Race 2 winner Glory Shine, to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Invictus Warrior.

In turn, Invictus Warrior was carried inwards onto Joyful Aspiration, who was carried inwards across the running of Air Combat, who was checked severely and made heavy contact with the running rail and became unbalanced.

As he has been engaged to ride at the Singapore race meetings this Friday and Sunday, Lerner was suspended from Aug 19 until Sept 6, which covers four Singapore race days.

Chan pleaded guilty to careless riding for permitting Wonderful Paint to shift outwards near the 300m mark in Race 4 on Sunday.

He did so when insufficiently clear of Za'eem, resulting in that horse having to be crowded and checked.

Chan was suspended from Aug 12 until Aug 25 (four Singapore race days).

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account the two riders' record, the degree of interference and carelessness.

Both were advised of their right of appeal.