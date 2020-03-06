Let the Good Times Roll in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) GOOD TIMES ROLL continues to hold her form. She is struggling to win a race but must have a big chance in this line-up.

(2) COMET PATH is capable of doing better and could pop up when least expected.

(3) RUSALKA is battling to win but could earn some money.

(4) TERRA CREEK GIRL has struggled in her last two but could earn some minor money.

(6) QUEEN MAKEDA has run two fair races lately and can go close.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) QUINLAN was not beaten too far last time out in Gauteng. He should be fitter this time and is weighted to win this easily.

(2) LORD BALMORAL has been unreliable at this course but could contest the finish.

(3) ALDO won well on the Polytrack last time out. He is better on that surface but has to be considered.

(5) LE GRAND ROUGE has been consistent.

(6) ROBBERG EXPRESS must be respected.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) FROSTY RAIN and (9) SURF AND SAND both make their debut for trainer Alan Greeff and must be considered.

(2) GIFT OF PEACE is one of four Gavin Smith carded runners, with (8) SUGAR GUM, (6) OH HEAVENLY and (10) TIME LAPSE his others. Any one of the four could be the right one, although Sugar Gum has been unlucky and does have stable jockey Marco van Rensburg aboard.

(4) GRANADILLA has the experience.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(7) WANGAN MIDNIGHT has been unlucky not to win and can surely go one better this time unless one of the newcomers is above average.

(1) ALPIROD and (3) CROISADE look the two newcomers that could be a danger on breeding.

(8) WHAT A CRACKER ran well on debut and must figure in your calculations.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) MADAME SPEAKER is at her best over a bit shorter but is still good enough to run well over this distance.

(2) MISS SMARTY PANTS may have needed both her recent runs and could be ready to strike.

(4) FORTUNE FLIES has made the trip from the Western Cape and is well weighted and could be the one they all have to beat.

(6) CHAKRI has been consistent over this distance and could earn some prize money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) LATEST CRAZE returns to the turf and will not be a surprise winner.

(2) BLACKBEARD has been a disappointment, but can show up.

(3) MAGIC MARY has been running on well in the sprints and should do even better this time.

(6) BELL TOWER is consistent and is not out of it.

(7) DUOLOGY won well last time out and must be respected.

(8) HIDDEN INFLUENCE must be respected on her local debut.

(9) SAMAR must also be respected and could be tossed into those novelty bets..

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) SAILING SHIP has not been showing her best form in her recent runs. But trainer Candice Bass-Robinson would not bring her from the Western Cape if she was not confident of a good run.

(2) LUNA WISH had a lot of these runners behind her when winning on the Polytrack last time out. She could be better on the grass but they were bunched up right behind.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) SILVERY HEIGHTS obviously likes the Eastern Cape and has already won twice but she does have problems jumping.

(2) ARANJUEZ is holding form and could be a serious threat.

(5) JAY'S HAWK is in good heart and is clearly not outof it.

(8) TOM 'N' JERRY, (9) SABASTIAN, (10) KING CAPONE and (11) GIACOMO all have to be considered as possible winners in a very open race.

(7) SEATTLE SWING could earn money.

RACE 9 ( 1,400M)

(1) SIR FRENCHIE came on the scene too late last time out. He has won over this distance and looks have a big winning chance.

(2) KIMBERLEY STAR seems back to his best and is versatile. This trip will suit.

(3) MANGROVE showed good improvement when winning with blinkers applied. This is a tougher task.

(4) EARTH HOUR has not been disgraced in his two local starts and is not out of it.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

(1) MIO GRANDE probably needed his latest start and could cause an upset if in the mood.

(2) WICKED GRIN has been rested and gelded since his last run.

(3) GUN HILL is holding form and has a winning chance in an open contest.

(4) REAL RASCAL could be improving and must be considered.

(8) THOMAS TUCKER is holding form and could earn.

(11) BEETHOVEN likes this course and distance and can go close.