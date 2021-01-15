Let’s See Troy score on Lim’s Bestbreaker

Jockey Troy See has nine rides in tomorrow's card of 10 at Kranji, with Lim's Bestbreaker in the final event as his best chance.

Just a week ago, former top apprentice jockey Troy See returned triumphant aboard $84 outsider Beer Garden on his second day back after being issued a half-year licence.

Since the change in fortune after a 11/2-year out, the genial 32-year-old Singaporean rider has been swamped with rides tomorrow - nine in a 10-race programme at Kranji. His mounts are for six different trainers, proving his popularity with the support that he is getting.

But, while it looks a busy day, See may have wait until the Lucky Last to land his second winner since his comeback.

Lim's Bestbreaker, trained by Steven Burridge, is his best ride.

Owned by the powerful Lim's Stable, which strongly supported See before his time out, the four-year-old New Zealand-bred is in top form.

With a handy 53.5kg handicap and a middle lane, the bay gelding should prove hard to beat in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

What's more, he rounded up his preparations with a winning gallop with See aboard on Tuesday morning. He looked picture-perfect and pulled up on his toes. That was the best hit-out the whole morning.

Lim's Bestbreaker has hit a purple patch after four average runs. He has a second, a win and a second in his last three starts.

His win two starts ago on Nov 15 was very impressive. He came from slightly behind midfield to beat Mr Showman, who franked the form by winning subsequently in another Restricted Maiden race over the Poly 1,200m.

Lim's Bestbreaker himself went on to beat all but Water Rocket by a length in Class 4 on Dec 19. His pulverising run from the rear was eye-catching.

With his vast improvement, he should win again tomorrow.

With luck, See may also score on the Young Keah Yong-trained last-start runner-up Decreto in Race 6. He knows the horse like the back of his hand, having won three times on him.

Who knows, See may also spring a couple of surprises, like he did on the Jerome Tan-trained Beer Garden last week.

Good luck, Troy.