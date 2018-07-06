Levi Lady holds the aces in speed test

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) BOLD EAGLE and (2) CIRILLO have met and beaten each other before but they now do battle over the extra and the nod goes to Cirillo.

(3) GREEN HAZE won't lie down here. He found traffic problems last time and has proven himself over this distance.

(4) LOUIS THE SEVENTH and maiden (7) TAKATUL will be suffice for back end of quartets.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) SERGEANT HARDY is untried on this surface and probably better up the straight but is the best-weighted so warrants respect.

(2) BISHOP'S BOUNTY has winning experience over this course and should be competitive on these terms.

(4) SEVEN LIVES and (12) KISSABLE are capable sprinters who could feature trying the Poly. More in it!

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) RETURN FLIGHT has reeled off two easy victories and looks well above average. The one to beat.

(6) RAILTRIP loves the distance and could follow her home.

(4) LA LUCIA was backed when scoring on debut and can improve more.

(8) STORM DESTINY (won on debut) and (2) DAGMAR are capable of getting into the mix.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(13) ROYAL CRUSADE won readily after gelding and could be on his way up as his earlier form was very good.

(10) PLATINUM PRINCE gets a draw for a change but with many tries further.

(9) STRATHDON is a big runner again.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(7) BELTON ROAD races as a gelding in only his third career start and if ready should be hard to peg back.

(12) VARTANIUM comes off a break after a Cape trip and can only improve.

(10) HARTLEYFOUR hasn't been far back and could get into the money again.

(2) GOOD EMPEROR needs to confirm his last run. But looks a solid candidate for the novelty bets.

Watch the newcomers, especially (11) TRIPLE Z.

RACE 6 (3,000M)

(1) IT'S MY TURN ran as if able to stay all day when winning the Derby last time. He is best weighted again and should run a big race. This will be an event to savour.

(9) FLICHITY BY FARR is back at her best track and with 53kg on her back should have every chance. Looks like the one to trouble It's My Turn the most.

(2) LET IT RAIN was third in the Gold Cup here. So expect a big run.

(11) SILVER ROSE is on the up.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) LEVI LADY is speedy and is never far back. This is a competitive race but she holds the aces.

(5) AN AIR OF SUCCESS is holding form and should be thereabouts.

(4) LADY OF THE WORLD comes off a short rest and could go in again.

(9) COLOMBINA did well in her post-maiden and could chalk up a quick 2nd victory.

(1) DRUM FIRE and (3) CELESTINA are notwithout winning chances.

(7) ARIKEL could get into the mix and is one for those exotic bets.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) BELIEVE THE BEST beat her elders in pretty convincing fashion and has the scope to match it with the other feature hopefuls.

(8) FIRDOAS won her Greyville debut in good style but has the widest draw today. Still, he cannot be discarded.

(6) CAPTAIN'S PRINCESS has the best of the draw and could get away.

(7) CELTIC SEA and (12) RONNIE'S CANDY must go in.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(2) PUGET SOUND has been running close up against stronger and could resume winning ways.

(1) ELEVATED has ability but may not be at best.

(6) FOREST EXPRESS showed a return to best this course and distance last time and must be considered.

(3) MIYOSHI is doing better and with (8) PENNY FROM HEAVEN could take home some prizemoney.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(13) SOQRAT is unbeaten at Turffontein and could be a star in the making. This is quite different but he has a decent draw and runs for a great yard. Racegoers could be in for an exciting finish.

(2) BARAHIN won his Greyville debut as he liked and could be his biggest danger.

But there are many a talented sort in it including (8) GOLIATH HERON who is begging for ground.

(7) CUE THE MUSIC has a plum draw and must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(2) TIRZAN has won four of his last five starts and all five wins were over this distance. He could improve on that sequence.

(8) INN A MILLION will prefer a good pace up front and could feature.

(1) HIDDEN AGENDA and (4) POST GRAD could prefer slightly shorter trips but either could earn.

(9) AMERICAN INDIAN has a handy weight and could upset the apple cart. Others will be out there looking for money, so be wary.

RACE 12(2,200m)

(4) AFRICAN NIGHT SKY is a smashing individual and looks to be up to Grade 1 level.

(8) DO IT AGAIN may have the most scope from his yard though but he has drawn wide.

(14) YAKEEN is getting better and better. There's no telling what he might do.

(5) ELUSIVE SILVA has also improved and will be in with a shout.