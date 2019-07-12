Lewis Hamilton looking to return to winning ways at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton is aiming to bounce back from a rare weekend of disappointment - by winning his home British Grand Prix for a record sixth time this weekend, and in front of the biggest crowd at the historic Silverstone circuit in nearly three decades.

After suffering in the heat and rarefied atmosphere of Austria's Styrian Alps, where he finished fifth, the world champion and his Mercedes team are expected to revel in cooler England.

"This is the race that has become the most anticipated event of the season for me and it is the weekend I always enjoy the most," said Hamilton, who was quick to celebrate Wednesday's confirmation of a five-year contract that will keep the British GP on the F1 calendar until 2024.

"Having the support of your country concentrated into one weekend really makes for the most incredible few days. It is difficult to count what you gain from all that positivity - everyone's energy is priceless."

A sixth win overall and fifth in six years at a track he loves would also be his seventh in 10 races this year and extend his 31-point lead over teammate Valtteri Bottas in the drivers' championship.