Lily Blue looks red hot

RACE 1 (2,400M)

(1) ATTENTIVE was tried over a longer distance after a break from racing and showed vast improvement. The extra distance should be to his liking and he can be backed with confidence.

(9) HUKUM jumps up to a marathon distance after blowing last time and should strip fitter.

(2) GREY STREET was not striding out last time. Worth another chance.

(3) THE SANDWICH MAN, (4) FAST DRAW, (6) BALL ROLLING, (10) WHITE FANG and (8) PASSING STORM could get into the mix.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(6) RATION MY PASSION is bang in form and the field is not overly strong. Should make a bold bid.

(7) SHABBA RANKS was a bit disappointing last time. Could get into the mix.

(1) MAJOR RETURN is finding form. Should get into the frame.

(3) FRENCH LEAVE never got into it last time. This looks more suitable.

(5) VELD FLOWER makes some appeal and can go into those quartet bets.

Others could run into minor money.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) MARYGOLD, (2) GEE FOR GO and (3) MISS ELEGANCE stand out. Will fight it out for the top honours.

Gee For Go got the better of Miss Elegance and meets her on identical terms, but the latter won effortlessly subsequently.

Marygold won a sprint prep race and has been given enough time for this preferred distance.

(4) ELUSIVE WOMAN should fill up the minor placing of the quartet.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) BOLD RESOLVE enjoyed this distance when opening his account last time. Could go in again.

(3) DICE THE BULLET is having her peak run. Should make a race of it.

(1) OYSTER KING and (4) KINGS CUP are capable of putting in more than decent efforts. But they must be in the right mood.

(6) ZABARJAD appears to be coming right. Could get involved at the business end of things.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(5) LILY BLUE bounced back with a fluent win over this course and distance. Could make it four from four over the trip.

(6) JUST KIDDING was beaten by three lengths by Lily Blue. Could go close with improvement.

(4) TAHITIAN ORANA is never far behind. Should be thereabouts again.

(2) ROUGE ALLURE ran below form last time. Should do better over this track and trip.

(1) SHIVERS, (3) KEEP SMILING and (7) QUEEN BOMI are capable of pulling it off. Watch for support.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) MAKING A SCENE comes off a maiden win and has scope to double up, especially over this course and distance.

(1) GREEK FIRE has not won in ages, but could do some damage in this company.

(2) DUKE OF SWING has not been far behind and must be considered.

The rest of the runners will have to fight it out for the minor money.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) CAPTAIN MORISCO always gives his supporters a run for their money. Should be in the shake-up.

(4) VALYRIAN KING was just over a length behind Captain Morisco last time. But, with a 4kg claim, he could keep his conqueror at bay.

(3) KINGS ROAD has a chance but needs a problem-free run to do his best.

(7) GANG LEADER appears a difficult runner but is on the up.

(2) GALACTIC WARRIOR and (10) MR HUGO could make the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) BROOKLYN BRIDGE finished just over a length ahead of (12) FEATHER THE NEST last time. Both will be suited to the 200m shorter trip.

(11) SAMOA finished in front of (15) SPEECHMAKER in her penultimate race and could confirm.

(13) AFRIEL has a chance if jumping with the field on level terms.