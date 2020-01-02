Limited Edition works earnestly under Duric

Newcomer The Wild Bunch, the second leg of a double for trainer Jason Ong yesterday. He took the first race with eight-year-old Classified.

Limited Edition winning with former Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes astride on Sept 22.

Singaporean trainer Jason Ong, who enjoyed an early double on the opening day of the 2020 Singapore racing season yesterday, has a solid runner on Saturday.

His last-start runner-up Limited Edition showed good action on the training track on Tuesday morning.

Ridden by three-time champion jockey Vlad Duric, the five-year-old New Zealand-bred strode out eagerly over 600m in 38.9sec and finished with plenty in hand

Limited Edition has proven to be a consistent sort, having had a win, two seconds and a fourth from just five starts.

The brown gelding scored third-up with former three-time Singapore champion Manoel Nunes astride on Sept 22.

He got up from midfield to take the Class 4 race over 1,200m on turf in 1min 09.99sec. On that timing, he is a horse going places.

Limited Edition is still in the same class and that puts him in good stead.

TUESDAY'S GALLOPS BY SATURDAY'S RUNNERS

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Mighty Kenny 34.6. Majestic Empress * (T Krisna) canter/38.2. Yulong Xiong Hu 37.3. Luck Of Master * (V Duric) 35.5. Legend Rocks * 41.7. Sun General (JP van der Merwe) barrier/36. Absolute Miracle * 36.2. Sun Conqueror 36.6. Auspicious Day * (S John) 37.9. Life Is Gamble 36.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Axel (Duric) * 36.2. Chocante * (Duric) 37.3. Supernova (N Zyrul) 38.9. Despacito * (M Rodd) 36.6. Sun Rectitude * (Merwe) 37.1. Mr Coppola * 37.4. Performante canter/42.7. Winning Legend 37.7.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Limited Edition * (Duric) 38.9. Siam Royal Orchid * (S Shafrizal) 38.1. Made In Russia (J Powell) 38.3. Catch The Tiger * (M Kellady) 37.3. Sun Monarch 35.5. Silver Sky (M Lerner) 35.6. Leading Cellist 38. My Big Boss * (Merwe) 35.1. Xiong Fong pace work. Jumpin Jack (Lerner) 37.4.

CLASS 4 - 1,000M

Man Of Mystery * (Duric) 36.2. Time To Rock 36.3. Made In China * (D Moor) 39.8. Black Quail (Lerner) 37.2.

Yesterday: Mach pace work.

NOVICE - 1,200M

Lord Of Light canter/40.4. Amazing Choice * 37.6. Moongate Star * (Merwe) 358. Water Rocket * (Krisna) 36.5. Admiral Winston (A Collett) 36.2. Nineteen Star 37.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M

Codigos * (Krisna) 37.4. Bebop (Lerner) 37.3. Joyful Aspiration 37.9. Hero In the Wind (M Zaki) 37.3. Success Street 44.5. Alwrich 38.2.

Yesterday: Gold Faith 39.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Red Riding Wood * 39.4. Prince Pegasus * (I Azhar) 37.6. Hidden Promise (Lerner) 35.6.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Horse King (Merwe) 39.5. Eddie Gray 36.6. Dontlookdownonme 38. Without Prejudice 39.4. Crown Delight 44.4. Bring Me joy 36.7.

CLASS 5 (3) - 1,200M

Clarton Star * 34.4. Kubera's Chief 35.5. Montoya 39.2. Tavito canter/42.9.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M

Ironclad canter/45.1. Sacred Gift * 33.8. Lim's oment * (Duric) 36.4. River Superstar 39.3. Apollo Rock (Duric) 39.2. Coming Up 35.8.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100M

Brutus * 33.8. Fountain Of Fame * (Powell) 41. Communication 37.1. Rocket Pegasus (Rodd) barrier/37.2. Wonosobo (Zyrul) 36.2. Dragon Ryker * 36.3. Winning Power * 36.5. You Qian Zhuan barrier/36.3.