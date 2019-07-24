Lim's Craft all raring to go

The Steven Burridge-trained Lim's Craft (No.9), showed good action when running the 600m in 36.8sec.

They say anything can happen in a race. Well, everything that could happen, happened to Lim's Craft at his last start on July 5. Indeed, the Stipe's Report was all about his "misfortune".

But more about that later. For now, we reckon he has put all of it behind him as was evident from his work on the training track yesterday morning.

Taken out by Benny Woodworth, Lim's Craft showed good action when running the 600m in 36.8sec. It was a neat workout. No bluster. No blather.

Back to that day when he ran that last race, Lim's Craft was backed down to second favourite.

No argument there. He had come into the race on the back of a solid win a month ago and punters reckoned they were onto a good thing in that 1,200m race.

Then, the trouble began.

Lim's Craft was slow to begin. And, near the 1,000m, he raced in restricted room. As if that was not enough, near the 800m mark, he had to be eased back after improving onto the heels of Tingle Marc.

There was more to come.

He again had to be eased back near the 600m mark and, from the 500m to the 300m, he was held up and unable to obtain clear running room.

His troubles were far from over.

He was again held up after passing the 200m mark and, to compound matters, he had to be checked back at the 100m when disappointed for a run between Drone and Hyde Park.

He finally got clear running near the 50m mark but, by then, his race had been run and lost.

He finished sixth. But it was a real tight finish and he was just two lengths behind the winner.

After that torrid passage and that determined finish, what more needs to be said except perhaps that you take note of Lim's Craft when he lines up in Sunday's Class 4 Division 1 sprint over the 1,200m.

He looked the part on the training track and should carry it over to the races.

Earlier, on Friday night, keep My Dreamliner and Excelling on your shortlist of horses that you might want to have a punt on.

Woodworth, who worked Lim's Craft, was also on My Dreamliner when running the 600m in 39.9sec.

As for newcomer Excelling, he would have picked some some admirers when he showed up on the training track where he ran the distance in a swift 37sec.

Since coming on the scene, My Dreamliner has been a prolific winner for his owner, athletics chief Tang Weng Fei.

Indeed, he hasn't put a hoof wrong. Two wins and two fourth placings. How good is that?

All credit to his trainer KY Young who had him trial three times before sending him to the races where he won on debut.

That was in December last year. Coming back from a short break, he made it two off the bounce when winning a Class 4, 1,000m race in mid-February.

He has been off the scene since April but, hey, we know he races best when fresh so, what are you waiting for?

As for Excelling, he looks a forward type, having already won a 1,000m trial in 60.02sec. From the Lee Freedman camp, he could get a jump on his rivals in Friday's sprint over the 1,100m.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

G3 JUMBO JET TROPHY - 1,400M

Clarton Super (CC Wong) canter/39. Elite Excalibur (M Rodd) 38.3. Sky Rocket * (J Azzopardi) 39.3. Star Emperor * 43.4. Super Power (T Krisna) 36.6.

CLASS 2 - 1,000M

Elite Power * (JP van der Merwe) 35.2.

Sacred Rebel * (MM Firdaus) 35.9. Darc Bounty * (M Zaki) 37.8. Sacred Sham * 35.7.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Murrayfield * (I Amirul) 39.5. Southern Spur 44.6. Alamak (K A'Isisuhairi) barrier/35.8.Shadow Speed (D Moor) 36. Yaya Papaya * 40.2. Amazing Choice * 36.5. Value Of Justice (R Iskandar) 38.8.

Cracking Tottie (M Rodd) 38.3. Dazzle Gold (WH Kok) 38.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Elite Incredible * 38.1. Shoot Up High 38.6. Elise (Woodworth) barrier/36.4. Sun Conqueror (S Noh) canter/38.6. Lim's Craft * ( B Woodworth) 36.8. Atlantean * (I Saifudin) 39.1. Everybody Happy pace work. Lim's Force 37.6.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Sun Rectitude * (Noh) canter/37.8. Tingle Marc (Woodworth) 37.7. Trigamy * 41.3. Mach * (Kok) 36.9. Strap Marks * (Amirul) 39.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M

Golden Spark 38.8. Invincible Man 41.1.

Lucky Boy 37.8.

MONDAY: Diamond King (J See) 37.2.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M

Pacific Mystical 41.2. Pacific Ocean 37.1. Official * 37.8. Sun Dragon (Rehaizat) 37.3. Gifted Heart 38.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M

Avengers Hero 45.6. Eastern Victory (Rehaizat) canter/38.6. JK Flash * (Powell) 41.2. Vesontio * (A'Isisuhairi) 39.5. Clarton Star (I Azhar) 39.3. King Warrior (Woodworth) 39.8. Holy Grail pace work. Yulong Holy Flying 39.2. Gold Company 37.7.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,200M

Clarton Fortune canter/41.1. Trafalgar * (Duric) 41. All We Know gallop. Gold Spirit (Krisna) barrier/36.6. Upgraded 44.7.

MONDAY: Newton 40.7.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,200M

Lim's Leader (Kok) 37.7. Coloniel Star (Saifudin) 39.7. Retallica 38.8.

Supreme Infinity (Noh) barrier/36.9. Whistle Grand (Duric) 40.4. Barbarian (Merwe) 36.5. Believer gallop. Field Marshal * (Moor) 39.1.

MONDAY: Gravel Road * 40.