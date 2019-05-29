Lim's Craft sailing along
Ever-improving three-year-old son of Smart Missile shines on the training track
What satisfaction it must bring to have a horse like Lim's Craft racing in your colours. Or, for that matter, to have him stabled in your yard.
Still a three-year-old, he's been here for the better part of seven months and has been racing for just two of them.
Still, he has been gold dust to Lim's Stable and, no doubt, a pleasure for Steven Burridge.
And, the beauty of it all, he isn't done yet.
Indeed, he is just beginning to show his true worth and, come Friday, he could make it back-to-back victories in what will be his fourth Kranji race start.
Lim Craft was on the training track yesterday morning for a spot of work and, at the end of it all, he would have collected a trove of admirers.
That, after doing everything right in a 600m gallop which he put away in 39.2sec.
Then again, his fan base would have grown substantially after that last-start win on April 7.
That day, when partnered by apprentice A Syahir, racing fans paid him the ultimate compliment when they backed him down to $8 on the win.
And they rose as one when he hit the front close home to run away a stylish winner.
They say, getting that first win is the hardest. Well, now that Lim's Craft has tied up the loose ends, expect better things from the ever-improving son of Smart Missile.
A $50,000 buy at the sales, Lim's Craft has already paid back that purchase price with $61,000 in the bank. He'll soon be adding to that bank balance. Go bet on it.
Also impressive on the training track was Thomas De Lago. Set to run in the trials later that morning, trainer Desmond Koh opted to forego that option for a hit-out over the 600m.
So, off he went. With Vlad Duric doing the navigating, Thomas De Lago cantered one round before clapping on the pace really nicely to cover the 600m in 36.1sec.
Thomas De Lago opened the season with plenty of promise when third to Justice Light in a 1,000m scurry on the dirt.
That was on Jan 6. He followed it up with a rousing win a fortnight later. In a $50,000 Class 4 event, he came from off the pace to hit the front close home and then held off the challenge from Why Not to win by a head.
Promoted to Class 3, his next two runs produced zilch, finishing down the course in both efforts.
Sent back to Class 4, he didn't do any better. However, he showed improvement and a zest for racing in a trial on May 16.
That day, in a trial which featured some really good gallopers, Thomas De Lago dictated things until run down by Aramco in the closing stages.
As we now know, Aramco went on to land the Lion City Cup on Saturday.
So, there was a lot of form coming out of that trial which also featured the likes of Chocolats - second to Elite Power on Saturday - Nimble and Paparazzi.
Koh seems to have found a winnable sort of race for his three-time winner and a victory would be a much-welcomed change of luck to all concerned.
Yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,000m
Nova Vocal 40.5. Calculation * 39.3. Absolute Miracle (Moor) 38.4. Dream Comes True 46.2. Star Knight 40.9.
Monday: Mokastar (T Krisna) 37.4. Fulife King * (MM Firdaus) 36.6. Chocante * (M Kellady) 38.4. Cousteau * (C Murray) 36.7. Trigamy 41.8.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100m
Dragon Duke * 43.3. Lim's Piper (M Lerner) 43.3. Thomas De Lago * (Duric) canter/36.1. Ol Mate Buzzer 37.1. Mon Energy (T See) 40.1. Nadeem Sapphire canter/36.8.
Monday: Soldado (J Powell) 37.7. Effortless (M Kellady) 37.7. Mach * 40.8. Pratt Street 40.9. Big Elephant pace work.
CLASS 4(2) - 1,100m
Asia Spirit canter/36.2. Lim's Craft * 39.2. Moonraker 40.8. My Miracle (Lerner) 37.6. Gentlemen Agreement (S John) 42.8.
Monday: Longhu * (Kellady) 37.4. Super Denman (Murray) 36.7. The Golden Goat 39.8. O'Reilly Star (Merwe) 35.3.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m
Yulong Shengdao 41.9. Avengers Hero 37.5. King Warrior (Zyrul) 35.1. Sugartime Jazz 35.3. Scooter 35.9. Walters Bay (Merwe) 42.2.
Monday: Cloudburst 37.6. On The Razz 38.4. Clarton Star * (AB Riduan) 35.8. Love Me Tender 38.9. Spokesman (MM Firdaus) 36.2. Hephaestus (J See) 37.9.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200m
Summer Glitter 36.1. Stella Polare (Lerner) 38.4. Ferocious (I Saifudin) 40.6.
Monday: Another Show * (Merwe) 36.1. Broadway Success (Murray) 35.7. Obstacles Free 35.3.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200m
Racing Talent (M Ewe) 37.7. West North Hill (TH Koh) gallop. Miracle Wei Wei (T See) 43.4. Speed Up 36.1. Mighty Phoenix (Koh) 39.4.
Monday: Heavenly Hand pace work. Auspicious Ace * 35.6. Magic Paint (Zuriman) 37.5. Mont Choisy (Murray) 39.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m
Brimstone canter/41.2. Yellow Jade Horse * (A Syahir) 39.4. Rapidash 38.1. Hostwin Chevalier * 35.6. Sun Elizabeth 38.4.
Monday: Orient Express * 40.1. Lord Justice (I Amirul) 38.2. Qingdao 35.7. Amazing Choice (MM Firdaus) 36.1. Itoldyouso 43.3. Strap Marks * (Amirul) 39.5.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000m
Mr Alfonso gallop. D'Great Sun 41.7. River Radiance (T See) pace work. Surpass Natural 41.9. Fairy's Wing (Rehaizat) 40.2. In The Black * (A'Isisuhairi) 36.1.
Monday: California * (Krisna) 38.9. Lim's Travel (Amirul) 38.6. Master Sommelier (Powell) 38.5.
