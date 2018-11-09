Lim's Cruiser is in good shape

Lim’s Cruiser still looking like the horse to follow, judging by his barrier trial yesterday.

Like a hot knife through butter, Lim Cruiser made it look all too easy when winning his trial at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by Glen Boss, Lim's Cruiser tracked frontrunner Filibuster - the mount of Michael Rodd - all the way until the 300m mark.

Given a flick of the reins, the seven-time winner knew exactly what to do. He lengthened strides and quickly put daylight between himself and Filibuster.

Absent from the racetrack since winning the Lion City Cup in May, Lim's Cruiser has had three trials altogether - including this one.

And while it is uncertain if we will see him race again this season, the son of Casino Prince sure does look like he's in a mean mood and ready any time his connections decide to send him to the races.

In a later trial, Lonhro Gold caught the eye with a pillar-to- post win. Clearing the chute sytlishly, the Cliff Brown-trained four-year-old never looked liked being caught - even when challenged in the concluding stages by Top Knight and Blitz Power, who both put in good runs.

With just one win from 14 starts - that one was in July - Lonhro Gold has been running some decent races recently and could be one to keep an eye on.