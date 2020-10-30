Lim's Cruiser heads for Tasmania

Lim's Cruiser has won nearly $2 million in prize money. TNP FILE PHOTO

Two-time Singapore champion sprinter Lim's Cruiser will soon leave for Tasmania, with the hope of returning to race in Australia.

A dual Lion City Cup winner, the eight-year-old is booked to fly to the Apple Isle via Melbourne in about two weeks' time.

Lim's Cruiser's last two races between June and July last year were in England.

He ran unplaced in the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes over 1,200m at Royal Ascot and the Group 1 Darley July Cup over the same distance at Newmarket.

The last time Lim's Cruiser raced at Kranji was at his bold bid for a three-peat in the premier sprint last year in May. But he was denied late by Aramco.

The last of his eight wins from 20 starts was on Nov 20, 2018.

While he was beset by niggling issues, the real reason for his prolonged absence was a lack of suitable races other than the Lion City Cup.

He was actually being prepared for another crack at the Covid-19-delayed version, won by Inferno last Sunday, as opposed to its usual May date.

But trainer Stephen Gray could not get him ready in time.

Lim's Stable's Lim Siah Mong and his racing manager, Mick Dittman, thought it would be in the gelding's best interests to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

"Lim's Cruiser actually got over his slight tendon issues and was having a good prep leading up to the Lion City Cup," said Gray.

"He had started galloping with Winston (apprentice jockey Cheah Wei Wen) and had got up to the trials.

"He was flying along, but then, he had a minor reaction to the tendon to his front leg, it was at another area."

Lim's Cruiser will spend time with former jockey Stephen Maskiell in Tasmania.

If the horse shows he is up to it, he will be sent to race in Melbourne.

All in, Lim's Cruiser has amassed close to $1.9 million in prize money.