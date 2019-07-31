Lim's Cruiser homeward bound

Two-time Singapore Champion Sprinter Lim's Cruiser did not take part in yesterday's £300,000 (S$505,000) Group 2 Lennox Stakes over 1,400m at Goodwood in England, after hurting his near-fore fetlock on Saturday.

"We're devastated. Things have been coming along so well," said trainer Stephen Gray. "He's not lame at all, the fetlock is just swollen. We have no idea how it came about.

"England is over unfortunately. It's a shame as we thought he had a good chance in the Lennox. Hopefully, he can still rest and recuperate here for a while and we can still look at bringing him back for the Raffles Cup."

The Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m is on Sept 22.

In two starts in England, Lim's Cruiser ran eighth in the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes over 1,200m at Royal Ascot on June 22 and then finished sixth in the Group 1 Darley July Cup over 1,200m at Newmarket on July 13.