Lim's Dream a nightmare for rivals

Lim's Stable, a staunch supporter of Singapore racing, was in great form at Kranji on Friday night and their silks of gold stars on blue were worn by winning jockeys in three of the eight races on the programme.

Lim's Ray got the ball rolling when taking out the opening event with John Powell doing the steering.

Four races later, the stable were again in the winner's circle when Lim's Mighty came with a withering run to claim victory by 3/4 length. Benny Woodworth was in the pilot's seat.

An hour, the Malaysian hoop was at it again, that time bringing home Lim's Dream to take the seventh.

That last one was particularly sweet for the stable and the horse's trainer, Dan Meagher.

And why not?

It was six months ago that the four-year-old last saluted the judge and he richly deserved the victory.

That was in Class 3 and there surely would have been a few Doubting Thomases who wondered if Class 2 was a bit beyond him.

After all, he had raced four times in that division without success. Well, he certainly proved them wrong.

Credit to Woodworth who rode a copybook race - even though there were some nail-biting moments when Sacred Rebel tried to play spoiler by sticking annoyingly close to him.

But once the Malaysian rider gave the $11 favourite his head upon straightening up, they pinched a two-length gap on the chasing pack.

Muraahib (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) tried to peg him back, but Meagher's brave galloper easily snuffed out the threat. Next to challenge were Passport To Rome (Ruan Maia) and Star Of Jupiter (Patrick Moloney).

They descended on the scene inside the last 100m, but by then Lim's Dream was home and hosed.

He would eventually hold off Star Of Jupiter to win by 1 ¼ lengths with Passport To Rome in third spot another half-length away.

"He deserved that win," said Meagher. "My initial reaction is satisfaction and relief. He trialled enormous on Feb 27. He is a work in progress."

Woodworth modestly said it was a team effort that got Lim's Dream back to his winning ways.

"(Lim's Stable racing manager) Mick (Dittman) told me to give the horse every chance," said Woodworth. "He told me not to be in a hurry to jump him out, just cuddle him up as he's the fastest horse in the race.

"I was a bit concerned with that horse (Sacred Rebel) annoying me the whole way, but I didn't use him up, like he did in his trial - just hold, hold, him.

"If I had given him a dig, I don't think he would have won. I just held him one-off and at the top of the straight, when I pressed the button, he was too strong."

Lim's Dream has been a handy moneyspinner for connections, having already earned more than $200,000 from his record of five wins and five placings in 15 starts.