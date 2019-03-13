Lim's Dream set to come true

After four runs for a second and two fourths, Lim's Dream looks like he's finally ready to start paying for his board and lodging at trainer Daniel Meagher's yard.

The three-year-old gave early-morning risers that impression when he turned in a fine gallop on the training track.

Ridden by Troy See, Lim's Dream didn't break any speed records but his run over the 600m was still impressive.

Hard held and restrained, he covered the trip in 41.2sec.

A son of Duporth, Lim's Dream wasn't too far back on debut last June.

After leaving the stalls rather clumsily, he went on to hold fourth spot from the 800m point.

Ridden along, he picked up a cheque for making the frame in that race won by Pennywise.

He was back at the races a month later. Sent off as the $24 pick, Meagher switched tactics on his charge and Ryan Curatolo sent him to the front at the jump-off.

He tried to dictate things all the way but his condition was found lacking at the business end of things and he was swamped close home by Streetwise, Siam Vipasiri and Street Party, who went to take the first three spots respectively.

He was found to be lame in his third start in July and was put in cotton wool until he returned to the racetrack earlier this month, when he put in what I thought was his best run to date.

Once again opting to jump and run, jockey Troy See kept everyone else at bay in that 1,000m flyer.

He was still in front at the 150m mark. A late plunge at the windows saw his stock drop to $21 for the win and, in the stands, his backers were urging him on.

But on the day, he came up against a good one in Super Smart. Indeed, the $9 top pick was just too good.

He powered home and, inside the 75m, he caught and cleared away to beat Lim's Dream by something which looked to be less than a neck.

On that showing, Lim's Dream deserves a break and should break his maiden status on Sunday.

If you were one of many who were left light in the pocket when Jomo finished fourth in his last start, the advice is to stick with the big fella on Friday evening.

Sure, he meets some formibable opponents in Ararat Lady, Siam Vipasiri and Richebourg who all worked well on Monday.

But, given his zest for racing, Jomo should be right up there in the firing line.

Sent out for a training spin yesterday morning, Jomo didn't do a thing wrong. Ridden by Callan Murray, Jomo looked much improved when running the 60om in 38.1sec.

If anything, it was an inspiring piece of work from the Lee Freedman-trained runner who, in the short time he's been here, has already banked in close to $100,000. The bulk came from his three wins which came in quick succession at the start of his racing career.

Gunning for four off the reel last month, the four-year-old missed out by a narrow margin, beaten by Elite Power over the 1,000m.

Come Friday, and like a heavyweight boxer, Jomo will rise from the canvas to fight another day. With a positive ride, he can hurt his opponents.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 2 - 1,400M:

Poseidon* 41.4. Lim's Magic (V Duric) 38.5.Song To The Moon 38.8. Paparazzi* (CC Wong) 40.1. Magic City 44.8. Little Big Man (R Iskandar) 38.7. Eye Guy*40/ 34.

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,600M:

Sun Marshal* (Duric) 36.3. Super Dynasty* (Iskandar) 36.3.

Battle Of Troy* 35.4. Mr David* 40.3.

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,200M:

Nimble* (J Powell) 41. Chalaza 39.9. Sun Dream (T Rehaizat) 35.3. My Dreamliner* (B Woodworth) 38.3. Turf Princess 39.8.

Reddot Rising 38.4.

MONDAY: Safeer* 36.4. Miss Dusty* 38.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M:

Yaya Papaya* (Z Zuriman) 41.7. Centurion* (CC Wong) 38.6. Lim's Ripple 40.1. Sun General* (B Thompson) 38.5. Yulong Sheng Long gallop. Smart Warrior 38.4. Zulu Warrior 36.5. Bangkok Boy 38.5. Khudawand 43,* 34.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M:

Elise (Woodowrth) 38.8. Green Star* 36.8. Eastiger* (Duric) 36.4. Redoubt (TH Koh) canter/36.4

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M:

Hyde Park 38.4. Galvarino* (T See) 41. Super Speed 40.8.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M:

Our Showcase (N Zyrul) barrier/35.1.

Military Chairman* (Thompson) 38.5. Majestic (M Ewe) 40.8. Best Bay 41.4.

Lady Counsel 40.4. Tiger Boss 38.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M:

Perfect Commando 39.2. Invincible Man 45.9. Brimstone canter/39.9. My Win (S John) gallop. Queen Of Queens 38.8.

MONDAY: Cavatina* 37.6.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M:

Lim's Dream h (T See) 41.2. Fight To Victory (Woodworth) 40.1. Diamond King* (Koh) 37.8. Bell Air 36.6. Clarton Supreme 43.5. Flash The Flag 41.7.

MONDAY: Nate's*onour 39.5.