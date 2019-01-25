Lim's horse turns on the Magic

Lim’s Magic is in top form, judging by his trial win at Kranji yesterday morning. He accelerated in the straight and clocked a swift time.

Lim's Magic won his trial in captivating manner at Kranji yesterday morning and is now set up for a big assault at a feature race.

His trainer, Stephen Gray, was very pleased and has earmarked his five-year-old for the Group 3 Fortune Bowl over 1,400m on Feb 6 as the gelding's first race of the 2019 racing season.

Ridden by Troy See, the reigning top apprentice rider but who is now a jockey, Lim's Magic travelled nice and relaxed early. He then cruised up smoothly along the rails to be third behind two good horses, Alibi and Mister Yeoh, at the 600m mark.

A big gap presented itself on straightening as the two leaders took the outer path. See took a curious peek beside and Lim's Magic took off under his own steam on seeing daylight.

Shaken up lightly from the 200m mark, the Lim's Stable horse lifted and lengthened nicely to win by two lengths from Mister Yeoh, the last-start Group 2 EW Barker Trophy winner. His winning time - 60.62sec for the Polytrack 1,000m, was good, considering that the other six winners clocked 61.26sec and above.

The horse showed promise early, winning two races in a row after his debut third. He progressed to the feature races and finished third in the Group 2 Stewards Cup over 1,400m and the Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby over 1,800m. He was rested after his fifth placing in last November's Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m.