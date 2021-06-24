Lim’s Kosciuszko out of Group 3 S’pore 3YO Sprint

Sunday's Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m - strong as it looks - has lost some glamour. That is after the unbeaten Lim's Kosciuszko was pulled out of the $110,000 contest.

But the reasoning behind the decision, which caught many by surprise, is sound. Trainer Daniel Meagher wants his talented youngster to have a deserving rest.

The Australian made the decision to withdraw his three-from-three rising star after he picked up a few omens during that last race.

The signs said that the race might have taken a slight toll on him.

That day, when sent out at the prohibitive $6 in a Class 4 race over 1,200m at Kranji on May 22, the son of Kermadec pulled it off. But it was not quite the cakewalk most had expected.

Four weeks have since elapsed and racing fans were waiting to see how he would fare in the "Sprint".

But Meagher had no hesitation in pulling the pin, saying that his ward's welfare mattered more.

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with him. But I felt that mentally, he didn't come out great from his last race," said the Group 1-winning trainer.

"He had a hard run at his last start, he had to fight. We've been holding him together, and given him a freshen-up.

"He trialled okay (second to Everest last Thursday), but the signals were saying he needed a break. He'll also miss the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic on July 18. He is going for a spell".

Meagher said he is lucky Lim's Kosciuszko's owner, Lim Siah Mong of Lim's Stable, his racing manager Mick Dittman and jockey Danny Beasley supported his decision 100 per cent.