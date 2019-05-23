Lim's Lightning flashes

Lim’s Lightning in one of his wins.

It was almost a year ago to the day when Lim's Lightning made his Kranji debut as a precocious two-year-old.

That day, a couple of "older boys" bullied him into third spot in that 1,200m race on grass.

It was a lesson learnt and, in his eight starts, he missed making the board just twice.

In two days' time, he will line up with the cream of the crop in the Singapore Guineas, a Group 1 $800,000 race for three-year-olds, and he will be ready.

Trainer Steven Burridge has made sure of that and, yesterday morning, he applied the finishing touches to his charge, thereby ensuring Lim's Lightning carries a shine at twilight time on Saturday.

Sent out for a winding-up gallop, Lim's Lightning streaked away to cover the 600m in 36.5sec. He couldn't have been presented looking any fitter.

Lim's Lightning has not won in seven months. But it doesn't mean he's lost his way to the winning post.

I thought he ran a decent race when sixth behind Top Knight in the Singapore Three Year Old Classic over the 1,400m earlier this month. At the post, he was less than two lengths behind the winner.

It's the trip that is worrying. Can he do the mile? He hasn't attempted the distance in all of his nine outings. Who knows? Maybe No. 10 might just be his lucky number.

With the Lion City Cup making up the platter of three Singapore Group 1 races on Saturday, trackwatchers were eager to see some of the combatants in that 1,200m contest and they had to settle for a gallop by Super Fortune.

From trainer Alwin Tan's yard, he clearly wasn't out to break any speed records but he looked comfortable running the 600m in 42.1sec.

The only five-year-old in the line-up, he will be sandwiched by four six-year-olds and a quartet of four-year-olds, Super Fortune looms as a roughie in the Cup field.

Indeed, his last win was way back in March last year when he won a Kranji Stakes A race over the 1,200m. Carrying 53.5kg, he clocked a swift time of 1min 09.1sec.

Outside of the three big races on that Super Saturday, there's a nice race shaping up in the Class 4 Division 1 sprint and two of the runners showed up on the training track.

My Big Boss, from champion trainer Lee Freedman's yard, clocked 37.1sec for the 600m.

In a separate gallop, last-start winner I Am Invisible made his intentions when running the distance in 36.4sec.

Also in the line-up is Beau Geste, an exciting newcomer from Mark Walker's yard. He looked good when winning his trial on Tuesday morning, clocking 60.54sec for the 1,000m.

He'll add some spice into an already hot race.