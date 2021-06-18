Lim’s Lightning oozes class

As the in-form joint highest-rated runner, Lim's Lightning looks set to strike in tomorrow's $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over 1,400m on turf.

The Daniel Meagher-trained former juvenile champion has been a revelation since returning from a stint in Australia, where he had eight starts for a win.

After scoring first-up in Class 2 over 1,200m on March 20, the Lim's Stable-owned five-year-old Australian-bred captured the Group 1 Lion City Cup with a barnstorming run from behind over 1,200m on April 24.

His class also took him to a head-second behind Minister in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m on May 22.

He raced on the speed this time, so it proves he is not a one-dimensional horse.

Back to a non-feature level tomorrow, he should assert his superiority. Moreover, he is meeting only seven rivals, most of them are rated much lower and off-form.

Last year's Group 1 Singapore Derby-cum-Queen Elizebeth II Cup winner Top Knight is the other class horse in the race.

He is also rated at 100 points but his recent form has been a bit ordinary.

The 1,400m trip is also short of his best but the long course will suit. Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow's 4kg allowance will also come in handy.

Champion trainer Michael Clements believes that Seow's claim to reduce Top Knight's handicap to 54kg should outweight inexperience.

The 4kg pull in weight will give his charge a sporting chance. He is also hoping for some rain to take the sting out of the track. This will further enhance Top Knight's chances.

In peak form, winning four of his last five starts, the Stephen Gray-trained seven-time winner is next best with 53.5kg on his back.

He finished seventh in the Lion City Cup at level weight (57.5kg), so the 4.5kg he is getting from Lim's Lightning will give him some chance.

But the 1,400m trip is a bit of a question mark. He has run over the distance only once in his 15-start career for a fourth in Class 4.