Lim’s Lightning ready to strike

Lim's Lightning (No. 14) is trainer Daniel Meagher's big hope in Saturday's $300,000 Lion City Cup.

For 11 years, Daniel Meagher assisted his Melbourne Cup-winning father John to seven Group 1 wins at Kranji.

It was a tremendously satisfying time for the father-son pair.

But since 2016, when the younger Meagher became a full-fledged trainer, his nights have been filled with dreams of him landing his first Group 1 win.

Well, all that could become a reality when he sends Lim's Lightning out to contest the $300,000 Lion City Cup on Saturday.

A trainer with his fair share of winners through the years, this opportunity is a godsend and Meagher is dead set on making the best of the situation.

With Lim's Lightning, he has more than a decent shot.

Like the prodigal son, Lim's Lightning left our shores after running third to Top Knight is the 2018 Singapore Guineas.

He headed for greener pastures Down Under.

But it did not pan out and he returned late last year. Since then, Meagher has been working overtime getting his charge race-fit.

A steady stream of trials followed and, just last month, we saw a Lim's Lightning "strike".

Meagher entered him for a Class 2 sprint and, under a gun ride from Wong Chin Chuen, Lim's Lightning showed racegoers that he had not lost that sparkle.

He bamboozled the opposition, charging home from midfield to narrowly beat Fame Star.

After such an effort, connections could not ignore the prospect of him landing the Lion City Cup.

"I've not had many Group 1 runners," said Meagher. "Indeed, Lim's Lightning is my first genuine Group 1 chance.

" I'm really excited, especially as it's with a horse belonging to the Lim's who have not only been my biggest supporter, but my family's as well.

"It would be a dream come true for me after spending 17 years here."

Meagher will, however, keep his feet on the ground for the next 48 hours but, secretly, he will remain upbeat after Lim's Lightning's barrier trial a week ago.

Danny Beasley rode him that day and they finished third.

"Danny said that the horse has improved even further since that win on March 20. I couldn't be more pleased," he said.

So too is Beasley.

He said: "Lim's Lightning has got the opportunity to shine at Group 1 level. He's taken a lot of improvement from his last win and I think he's a legitimate chance in the Lion City Cup."