Lim’s Lightning set to strike in QEII Cup

Lim's Lightning winning last month's Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m so easily that jockey Danny Beasley could afford to take a cheeky peek behind near the winning post.

Well, that was not in an ordinary or average race.

That was the Group 1 Raffles Cup we are taking about and Lim's Lightning annihilated his rivals by almost four lengths over 1,600m.

That was his second Group 1 success, after the Lion City Cup over 1,200m in April.

The Daniel Meagher-trained and Lim's Stable-owned champion is set to lift his third Group 1 feature in tomorrow's $300,000 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m (Race 11, 5pm).

Although it will be his first attempt over 1,800m, it should not pose a problem on the way he won the Raffles Cup.

The timing, too, would be faster than 1min 34.18sec.

The highest-rated galloper at Kranji, Lim's Lightning sent a warning to his QEII Cup rivals with a beautiful trial last week.

Yes, he might have finished only fifth of seven triallists. But, if you had watched that heat, you would have agreed that he was not out to break any records. It was just a stay-fit mission.

He travelled the widest all the way with Beasley holding his reins close to his chest. Had his mount been given more rein, it would have been "bye bye fellas"on his class.

Defending QEII Cup champion Top Knight, a triple Group 1 winner, and last year's Singapore Gold Cup victor Big Hearted - two of champion trainer Michael Clements' five candidates - finished with their customary late run in the Raffles Cup for second and third respectively.

The additional 200m suits them, but I still think the in-peak-form Lim's Lightning could be hard to catch.

The trip will also suit July's Singapore Derby winner Hard Too Think. The horse is fighting fit, but meeting Lim's Lightning on level weight is the concern.

Group 1 Kranji Mile winner Minister is another challenger. But he has to improve on his disappointing Raffles Cup run.