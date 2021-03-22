Lim’s Lightning strikes again

Lim's Lightning (centre) taking Race 9 to give trainer Daniel Meagher his double at Kranji on Saturday.

Former Singapore Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe winner Lim's Lightning bounced back to win first-up at Kranji on Saturday, after returning from Australia, where he had a win from eight starts.

It was in a tough $85,000 Class 2 race over 1,200m on turf and he was drawn wide in Gate 12 in the field of 14. But Lim's Lightning capitalised on his good trackform and postage-stamp weight of 50kg to score in a three-way thriller.

Well ridden by jockey Wong Chin Chuen, the Lim's Stable-owned $48 chance got up to score by a head from front-runner Fame Star. A nose away was the fast-finishing reigning Singapore Gold Cup winner Big Hearted. The winning time was quick, 1min 09.06sec.

Fame Star, winner of the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy in November 2019, led from the get-go under apprentice jockey Mohammad Nizar.

The favourite Zac Kasa tracked behind. The grey got up to eyeball the leader shortly after straightening but could not get past.

Lim's Lightning, who was caught wide in midfield for most of the race, charged home, as did Big Hearted under a forceful ride by jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin.

It was Lim's Lightning who prevailed, giving trainer Daniel Meagher the second leg of his double, after a winning debut by Lim's Kosciuszko (Danny Beasley).

Meagher was concerned with the wide berth and praised Wong for his fantastic ride.

"Yes! Yes! CC Wong, he's the best," he said, excitedly. "I didn't like the barrier, but I told CC to keep it simple. He had no other choice but to post him wide. But he rode him to his advantage.

"I'll see how the horse pulls up. I may look at the Lion City Cup next. He has beaten some of the best sprinters today, so why not?"

Lim's Kosciuszko disputed the early lead with fellow newbie Super Generous and the favourite Elliot Ness, before Beasley managed to take him to the front turning for home.

Elliot Ness came up alongside Lim's Kosciuszko at the 250m mark, but the $100 outsider kicked again to take the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m by ¾ lengths in 1min 09.49sec.