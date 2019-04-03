Lim's Lightning is up to the task

Lim’s Lightning beating Galvarino (No. 8) by a short head in the $325,000 Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on turf at Kranji last year.

They expected a winning run. And they backed him down like he could not lose.

Well, we know what happened on that February day. Lim's Lightning - the $9 favourite - was beaten out of sight in the race won by outsider, Charger.

Troy See, who rode him that day, explained to the Racing Stewards that he felt his mount did not respond when placed under pressure in the home straight and that, over the concluding stages, Lim's Lightning "felt awkward" in his near fore.

The Stewards, while accepting See's explanation, ordered Lim's Lightning to pass a 1,000m gallop before being allowed to race again.

So, it was, we saw Lim's Lightning at the trials just last week and he passed it with flying colours, winning it in a smart time of 60.51sec.

And, as if to leave no stone unturned, trainer Steven Burridge sent his charge out for a gallop yesterday morning in preparation for Friday's big assignment in the JBBA Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint.

What he produced was a good piece of work, clocking 39.9sec for the 600m.

So, forget about that disappointing run at his last start and put it down to "that's racing" and instead view Lim's Lightning for what he's worth.

Like the fighting spirit he showed when winning last October. Ridden by Daniel Moor, he was always well up and looked a clear winner 200m out.

But, just when he was shouted the winner, Magic Wand came with a huge run. Stride for stride they went. Magic Wand looked to have the upper hand but Lim's Lightning showed us that great heart. He never gave up and got the verdict by a nose.

In all, Lim's Lightning has banked in excess of $340,000 - the bulk coming from his four wins.

On Friday, he comes up against the best three-year-olds stabled at Kranji. We reckon Burridge has done enough to ensure a great run from his charge.

If the sight of a full field of precocious youngsters doing battle over the sprint doesn't whet the appetite, there's always the Chairman's Trophy on Sunday.

And yesterday morning saw two contenders from Michael Clements' yard strut their stuff in preparation for the big race over the mile.

They were Countofmontecristo and Alibi. Sent out together, they clocked 36.8sec for the 600m trip. "The Count" had Glen Boss in the saddle.

Between them, they have won 14 races - seven apiece. However, this is the thing. Both seem to have lost their way to the winner's circle. The last time Countofmontecristo won a race was way back in October 2017, while Alibi last greeted the judge in June 2017.

However, "The Count" has been running encouraging races recently. He was a good thing beaten in the Fortune Bowl on Feb 6, losing out to Blizzard by a mere nostril when jumping from chute 13.

More recently, on March 10 he lost no marks when beaten by Debt Collector in that Class 1, 1,400m sprint.

He meets, among others, Blizzard and Debt Collector in Sunday's Singapore Group 2 mile and he is far from out of it.