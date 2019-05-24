Racing

Lim's Passion should win again

Lim's Passion leading all the way in his last start on May 3. TNP FILE PHOTO

Steven Burridge-trained 3YO will benefit from rookie's 3kg claim

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
May 24, 2019 06:00 am

Lim's Passion has yet to run out of the money from five starts.

His record reads: A win, a second and three thirds. That shows how consistent and genuine he is.

He is certainly a horse on the rise and looks the best bet in tomorrow's Super Saturday meeting, featuring three Group 1 races - the $1.5 million Kranji Mile, which includes two Hong Kong raiders, the $800,000 Lion City Cup and the $800,000 Singapore Guineas .

All three races are interesting and exciting to watch, but Lim's Passion is the one regarded as a good investment.

Trainer Steven Burridge has kept the three-year-old Australian-bred ticking over since his last-start all-the-way success in Restricted Maiden over 1,400m on May 3.

The chestnut gelding looks superb on the training track. His gallop on the right-handed Track 6 on Tuesday morning suggested he has improved a lot.

Many say it is not easy to come up from RM to Class 4 but the good thing is Burridge has something up his sleeve.

The astute trainer, crowned champion in Singapore in 2010 with 90 winners, including Risky Business in the Singapore Gold Cup, has engaged a 3kg claimer - A Syahir - to bring Lim's Passion weight down from 55.5kg to a handy 52.5kg.

HORSE RACING

Tan Thean Loon

Racing Editor
