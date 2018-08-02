Lim's Zoom all sharpened up

You had to be impressed with his win in April. Yes, the one where he cantered in by almost five lengths in a Restricted Maiden event over the 1,200m.

The pickings were meagre. He paid just $8 for the win. But fans of Lim's Zoom would have known they had stumbled onto a more than decent galloper. One who could help make their racing a more profitable venture.

So they backed him down to $11 in his next run - his first in open company.

They got scorched when Lim's Zoom was collared close home by Super Dynasty after giving them plenty to cheer about with his daring front-running tactics.

Well, forget the disappointment. That's racing. But don't be too hasty to get off him.

Lim's Zoom is still in the process of peaking and his form going into Sunday's contest cannot be disputed. He showed this at trackwork yesterday morning when, like a good horse, he galloped over the 600m in 39.1sec. He had champion jockey Vlad Duric in the saddle doing the steering.

Trained by Mark Walker, Lim's Zoom has only had four outings in Lim's Stable colours and on all four occasions he cashed in cheques for his connections.

The heftiest of the lot was earned on that afternoon in April when he blitzed his rivals, sweeping to the front at the 100m mark to win unchallenged.

It was a terrific run over the Long Course and, come Sunday, with the race being run over the same course and distance, it will be hard going against the young galloper.

Unlike Lim's Zoom who races against a beatable Class 4 (Non Premier) field, Bold Thruster will have plenty to do in his assignment in that Novice event (Race 4) which seems brimming with talent.

That said, we reckon Bold Thruster is up to the task - especially after yesterday's gallop at dawn. Ridden by John Powell, the three-year-old went with stablemate Kiss Your Song (Matt Kellady) to cover the 600m in 37.7sec.

A handsome-looking black specimen from Shane Baertschiger's yard, Bold Thruster was in a race of his own when he opened his Kranji account just a fortnight ago.

That day on July 15, he took the lead on settling and never gave it back. As for his rivals, they never got a look-in as Bold Thruster became a speck in the distance when winning that 1,200m event by almost 61/2 lengths.

Now that he has tasted victory, he will want more and while there are some precocious youngsters with plenty of talent in the field he must face on Sunday, Bold Thruster does look a racy sort who will relish the featherweight of 51kg that he has to carry.

As for Kiss Your Song, he's hit a purple patch of form and can be followed.

His win on the night of July 6 ended a sequence of placings which must have been frustrating for his connections.

But all would have been forgiven with that winning show. While the margin to the second horse was only a length and a half, the manner in which he put together that victory was full of merit.

So, jump on the Baertschiger bandwagon on Sunday. It has been rolling along fine all season and it looks strong enough to carry home a couple more winners.