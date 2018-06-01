Lincoln Road shows up in strongest trial

Trial 3 at Kranji yesterday morning had the strongest field and it turned out to be the most exciting with the first three finishers showing top form.

Group 3 New Year Cup winner Speedy Dragon, now with trainer Shane Baertschiger after being transferred from David Kok, spiralled to the lead from the get-go and led past the 600m mark by two lengths from stablemate Lincoln Road and hat-trick winner Curvature.

Speedy Dragon increased his lead to five lengths on straightening from Lincoln Road, who started to close in. Curvature, too, made up ground. The rest were out of it.

Jockey John Powell had already relaxed Speedy Dragon a long way out, which allowed his two chasers to chomp at his lead.Lincoln Road surged up to win by half a length and the Lee Freedman-trained Curvature also crossed Speedy Dragon on the line by a short head.

But it was evident that Speedy Dragon would have won hands down had Powell kept up the momentum.

The winning time of 1min 00.42sec for the Polytrack 1,000m was the second fastest of the six trials yesterday.

All three horses looked in great shape and are worth following in their engagements.