Listen out for that Tiger Roar

Tiger Roar sprinting away to land the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint with champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok astride on June 27.

It is going to be a fun Sunday for racegoers - and a nail-biting time for trainers with runners in the showcase event - the Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic.

This Group 2 event over 1,400m will command all the attention on the weekend.

Unfortunately, rain which came down in buckets over much of Singapore yesterday morning, washed out what would have been a great morning on the training track.

But horses seldom disappoint and, on that wet morning when things looked bleak, they certainly didn't.

Tiger Roar strutted his stuff clocking 37.2sec for 600m in the company of stablemate Starlight.

Then there was Everest. He stopped the clock at 36.3sec.

But first off let's deal with the Michael Clements pair of Starlight and Tiger Roar.

Right now, and by virtue of his winning the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m just last month, Tiger Roar is on everyone's shortlist. He will probably start favourite on Sunday.

He will be a deserving top pick. After all, his win in the Sprint is something which punters still talk about over their morning coffee.

That day, Tiger Roar didn't just blow them away. He charged home from dead last to win going away by 11/2 lengths.

It was a victory rich in enterprise, verve and resolution.

On the day, none of his rivals stood a whiff of a chance.

It could be the same ol' story on Sunday. Tiger Roar is in ferocious form.

You could say he is much better than he was a month ago. That thought alone must bring shivers down the spines of all who are going to oppose him in the $150,000 Classic.

Hardly the finished product, the sky's the limit for this talented son of Wandjina.

His five wins from just nine outings have raked in close to a quarter million dollars - and the kitty's still open.

As for Starlight, you might say he's a "lesser light" when having to share the same stage as his stablemate.

But he is no slouch.

His win in a Novice event in January was full of merit.

That day, when partnered by Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, he made every post a winning one, beating Be You.

His time for the 1,200m trip on grass was 1min 10.22sec. Not the fastest, but enough to see him garner some fans who will support him on Sunday.

Starlight had Shafrizal Saleh doing the steering in his workout yesterday morning.

He is rated lowly at 59 points, but don't discount Everest.

With jockey Wong Chin Chuen in the saddle, Everest worked with gusto. He had Water Rocket as a galloping partner.

Everest has a win, a second and a third from his three Kranji starts. While the rating numbers tell a different story, he should be able to hold his own in the Classic.

He wasn't too far away when third to Tiger Roar in last month's Sprint. You can bet that trainer Ricardo Le Grange will have him as sharp as a pin when he parades before the big one on Sunday.