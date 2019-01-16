Little Bird should fly away in Race 7

RACE 1 (2,200M)

6 HAPPY ROCKY doesn't win often, with his last victory coming 11 months ago in a similar Class 4 over the same course and distance - although, that day, his win came off a rating of 55, whereas he's now on a mark of 47. His last effort was solid and he has major claims.

4 CLEMENT LEGEND has won his last three starts, including one over this track and trip. He returns to Class 4 now but, given his recent form, he must be given a chance.

1 SMART BABY has also strung together three wins in a row. He has plenty of weight to carry but he has every chance under Zac Purton.

3 ISHVARA is a veteran in this company but he looks to have another win left in him at some point after his last-start second and he can't be overlooked.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

2 JUMBO BUS ran well enough at big odds at his first attempt at Class 5. He will win quickly in this grade and he's worth having on side .

1 NASHASHUK makes his Class 5 debut at what is also his first run this season. He's had a few issues but he belongs up in grade, so it won't surprise to see him win.

4 SHOW MISSION has a good course and distance record. He performed poorly last time out but he is a major contender in this spot.

8 PADDINGTON isn't without claims and can be tossed into those exotics.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 FAMILY LEADER has run well enough at both starts to date. He gets Zac Purton aboard from a good draw and the step up to 1,650m should suit him.

2 IMPECCABLE FELLOW has not shown a lot in his last three starts since winning here in October. He has drawn well and is capable of improving.

8 CLEAR CHOICE has performed fairly in three course and distance efforts at his last three starts. Perhaps the fourth time is the charm.

6 GLORY STAR has won his last two starts and has clearly been primed under Jimmy Ting. That win streak will come to an end shortly but perhaps he could add one more before he strikes his peak.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

3 FLASH FAMOUS didn't have the best of luck last time out at Sha Tin after pulling too hard at his first start back in Class 4 in December. Perhaps the faster pace here, combined with this grade, will allow him to find the winners' circle once more.

5 PERFECT TO PLAY ran on nicely last time out. He may need to shed more points yet but he's worth including .

7 MARVEL JOY is sure to have plenty of support with the blinkers applied for the first time and Zac Purton jumping aboard. He's a contender.

1 GOOD FOR YOU is next best and must be included in all those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 NAVAS is always a player down in Class 4, having scored a win and two placings from three starts. Not only does he drop back into his favoured grade, but he also gets Zac Purton aboard. He looks primed to win his way back into Class 3 .

4 BACK IN BLACK has dropped a long way from his halcyon days. He didn't show much at Sha Tin last time out but Happy Valley has always been his happy hunting ground.

2 PHANTOM FALCON also returns to Class 4, a grade where he put together a string of placings. He must be watched closely.

6 JOLLY BOUNTIFUL can't be dismissed.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 SEVEN HEAVENS hadn't shown much in his first nine Hong Kong starts, besides a second to Hot King Prawn in June. However, his last run in November at his first run in Class 3 was tremendous from a wide gate and he arguably should have won. He will take a power of beating.

12 LADY FIRST hasn't shown much at Happy Valley in the past but he might be one who could improve with no weight. He's worth including in all exotics.

10 WALDORF is racing well and can't be discounted.

3 EAGLE is in the mix.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 LITTLE BIRD needs things to go his way to win but he might just get those circumstances. If he can cross and lead, he'll be tough to pass.

8 BLITZING may cross and put pressure on from the outside gate. He's a leading player, although it would be preferable if Karis Teetan is able to sit outside the lead without applying too much pressure.

4 PRANCE DRAGON has run well in two of his three starts to date. He steps out for Tony Millard for the first time and he must be kept safe.

12 NOBLE DELIGHT can run a nice race with no weight on his back.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

2 GREEN LUCK will be seeking to win his way into Sunday week's Hong Kong Classic Mile. He gets blinkers on for the first time and looks the type who should be able to score.

3 HAPPY DRAGON won very well last time out. He has to contend with a wide gate but, if he gets into a good spot with cover midfield, he's capable of winning again.

8 RELENTLESSME gets another good gate which could prove crucial. He's a place chance.

7 BANK ON RED is also a place chance if luck falls his way.