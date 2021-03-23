Little Doe going places

RACE 1 (1,250M)

Market support for debutantes (7) LONG WHITE CLOUD and (8) QUEEN MERCURY must be taken seriously as they are bred to have bright futures.

(2) GALIEK YO BABY and (4) GILLIAN ANNE ran well over a similar trip up the straight last time. They should be competitive if building on those efforts. They have the benefit of experience over the newcomers.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

Well-related fillies (2) DUPLICITY and (4) STARBOARD met in the maidens and renew rivalry, with Starboard 1kg better off for a 13/4-length defeat. Both progressive Twice Over three-year-olds are likely to make further improvement. They could fight out the finish under in-form jockeys.

Duplicity's former consistent stable companion (1) SPRINGISINTHEAIR is distance-suited. She will acquit herself competitively at this level reverting to this trip, despite shouldering top weight.

Stablemates (5) REGINA ISABELLA and (6) QUEEN'S CLUB are in good form. They pose as threats.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) SOMERSET MAUGHAM built on his maiden win with a creditable third in a similar contest, after a rest and being gelded. He will have more to offer and rates as the one to beat.

Recently gelded (1) GALLIC TRIBE beat (5) HIGH MOON in the maidens but High Moon, twice second before opening his account, renews rivalry on better terms (2.5kg for 21/4 lengths). Both are maturing and likely to improve. They should be competitive.

(2) ROYAL WATCH would have tightened up after a recent comeback run.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Smart three-year-old (3) CONTACT ZONE was not disgraced in a Grade 1 race last time. He needs only to repeat that run to fight out the finish.

The consistent (4) SECRET DEPTHS, in-form (6) THE SECOND WAVE and versatile (7) PINK FLOYD have the credentials to play a role in the outcome.

The progressive (1) RED LARK will strip fitter and have more to offer with the drop to this class. He contested a Grade 3 over a longer trip after a break last time. He is likely to prove better over further and could have a say in this line-up.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

The improving (3) NIGHT SONG has won four of his last six starts, including three of his last four. He renews rivalry with (1) AUGUST LEAVES and (2) SUDDEN STAR, who are in good form. There will be little between the trio on revised terms.

(4) FORT AGOPIAN has solid credentials at this level. He is unbeaten at the track, so could pose a threat.

(6) CAPTAINS WORLD showed of what he is capable when opening his account last time, after a rest and gelding operation. He should have more to offer.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(6) LITTLE DOE has shown above-average ability in her three starts. She confirmed that by winning last time. She should get the extra 200m with her fitness.

Well-bred (2) LILAC SENSATION bounced back to form on her comeback from a rest. She ought to have tightened up, so should be competitive.

Well-related fillies (1) ARC LAMP and (3) ROYAL BLUE have shown promise in their two starts. They are likely to improve with racing and over more ground.