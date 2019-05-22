Local hero Debt Collector comes knocking

Debt Collector, as always, was on his rounds at Kranji yesterday morning. His work on the training track would have raised a cheer from fans, who will be expecting great things from their star in Saturday's Kranji Mile.

With Michael Rodd in the saddle, the champ did a rousing workout, running the 600m in 37.1sec.

Trained by Cliff Brown for Barree Stable, Debt Collector will trot into Saturday's race on the back of four straight wins, culminating with that last-start victory in the Chairman's Trophy on April 7.

He is in rattling form and will carry the hopes of Singapore's racing fans.

Also showing off on the training track were Blizzard, King Louis and the durable War Affair.

Countofmontecristo, who is expected - as always - to run a big race over the 1,600m, worked on Monday. He had Glen Boss on the reins when running the 600m in 38.3sec.

Ridden by Daniel Moor, Blizzard looked sharp. He ran out the 600m in 38.3sec.

He has had just six starts since coming over as a seven-year-old. He previously recorded wins in Hong Kong and Japan.

Blizzard will be suited to the 1,600m and is expected to run a big race. He will be ridden by South African hoop Aldo Domeyer.

As for War Affair, he will, as is his style, run an honest race and it will be a foolish person who rules him out of contention.

The multiple Group winner, who took a break in September 2017 only to return to racing early this month, will have to dig deep if he is to beat horses younger than him.

But we have seen him do special things in the past and there could just be one more rabbit in the hat. War Affair worked well, clocking 38.4sec for the 600m.

Moor did the steering and the Bruce Marsh-trained money-spinner did the rest.

As for King Louis, he went through his paces under Vlad Duric, clocking a fast 35.3sec for the trip.

Prepared for the races by Ricardo Le Grange, King Louis was a late addition to the star-studded line-up, getting his place when Clarton Super pulled out from the race earlier this month to go for the $800,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on the same day.