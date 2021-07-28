Logan has eyes on the A-team

Minister (No. 8), with jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim astride, overcoming a wide barrier to beat Lim's Lightning by a head in a thrilling three-way finish in the $1 million Kranji Mile on May 22. Third, just a neck away, was Rocket Star.

It is not often that we see trainer Donna Logan muscling in and challenging the big boys in high- stake races.

Well, she's been coming on strong recently.

It was only a fortnight ago that she pulled off her first treble and, among her three winners that day was a speedster named Makkem Lad.

Roll back the races to May and Logan pulled another big one on the boys.

That was when she saddled Minister to take the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile.

That day, her charge Minister beat the likes of Top Knight, Lim's Lightning, Rocket Star and Sacred Croix - just to name a few.

It was a training feat which, if it were any other time, would have earned her a standing ovation from appreciative racegoers.

Come Sunday, Logan has three runners in the 10-horse Kranji Stakes A sprint which carries a purse of $100,000.

That's a third of the field and she could pull off another success with any of her three runners.

Taking it from the top, she will be represented by Minister.

Then there's Makkem Lad and further down there's Super Dynasty.

In preparation for the 1,200m dash on grass, Logan sent out Minister, Makkem Lad and Super Dynasty for a spot of trackwork yesterday morning - and they came away looking like they were up to the task.

Minister clocked 37.3sec for the 600m. Makkem Lad stopped the clock at 37.7sec. Super Dynasty did 39.3.

Minister and Super Dynasty had in-demand jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim doing the steering.

An honest-to-goodness galloper, Minister has not raced since lifting the Kranji Mile.

But Logan has not allowed him to bask in the glory. She sent him out for two trials - on July 15 and 22 - and while he didn't make the headlines, the hit-outs must surely have kept him on his toes. He'll be ripe and ready for Sunday.

As for Makkem Lad, he's as underrated as they come - even though he has seven wins under his girth.

His method of racing is simple. Like a "bullet" out of a gun, he makes the others do the chasing. There were times when they've caught him. Other times, they didn't.

He'll be showing them the way on Sunday.

The grey Super Dynasty looked fresh.

Formerly under Lee Freedman like Minister, he has not raced since March 6, when he finished 10th of 12 runners in a Class 2 event over the Polytrack 1,600m.

Another one who likes to have it his way up in front is Fame Star. He, too, was out on the training track and he ran out the 600m trip in 37.4sec.

There was not a thing wrong with his workout. Over 1,200m, he will be in contention for a long while. It's been a long time since Fame Star won a race. If you're counting, his last win was like 17 months ago.

That was also in a Kranji Stakes A contest over 1,200m.

However, he has been steadily adding to the kitty with numerous minor placings, the last one being that second behind Makkem Lad on July 18.

If you fancy him - and I reckon he will have his fair share of fans - Fame Star will give you a run for your money.

That's the kind of horse he is.