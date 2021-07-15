Logan lets them loose

Three trials. Two runaway winners. That's the takeaway from the hit-outs held yesterday morning when the rain-delayed trials - carried over from Tuesday - were finally done and dusted.

And the person wearing the biggest smile had to be trainer Donna Logan. Both trial winners - Makkem Lad and The Big Easy - were from her yard and both were ridden by Yusoff Fadzli.

Combined, the Logan speedsters took the trials by a total of 12 lengths. The Big Easy bulldozed his way to a 73/4- length victory while Makkem Lad won his by 41/4 lengths - easing up.

Those were dominant showings and since both have engagements on Sunday, it could pay to put an asterisk beside their names when flipping through your racecard.

Although competing in separate trials, they were out of the chutes like straying husbands trying to outrun a shotgun. Yes, they bolted.

The Big Easy was about six lengths clear of Wealth Elite and Try Mak Mak when he negotiated that first turn.

On straightening, he increased that lead to eight lengths. From there, he stayed all the way to the winning post. He clocked 59.61sec for the trip.

Same, too, with Makkem Lad. He had Hamama and Augustano eating his dust. Even though he was eased up over the concluded stages, he still returned a really smart time of 58.91sec.

Both have tough assignments on Sunday. But, if they can reproduce that blistering speed they showed yesterday, they could make Logan a really happy lady.