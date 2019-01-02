Logan on a quick double

Jockey Vlad Duric steering Makkem Lad to victory in Race 3 to open trainer Donna Logan's 2019 winning account at Kranji yesterday.

Trainer Donna Logan continued from where she left off at the end of last season, with a grand double on the opening day of the 2019 season.

The Kiwi trainer, who notched up nine winners over the last three months of 2018, was bang on target yesterday with Makkem Lad taking Race 3 and The Big Easy winning the eighth.

Champion hoop Vlad Duric was on Makkem Lad while Nooresh Juglall did the steering on The Big Easy.

We say, "did the steering" because that was exactly what he had to do. The Big Easy did the rest.

What a win! Jumping like we thought he would, The Big Easy went to front at the get-go and, for the rest of the 1,000m trip, the big bay had the others chasing shadows.

Asked to go at the top of the straight, The Big Easy kept up a brilliant gallop to beat Fulife King by a healthy three lengths, with Snip running home third.

It was a hat-trick for The Big Easy and a training feat for Logan.

Earlier in the day, Logan saddled Makkem Lad, who was just as impressive.

ANXIOUS MOMENTS

Installed a $9 favourite, the son of Kuroshio made every post a winning one and, while he did give his backers some anxious moments when Reach For The Sun issued a strong challenge over the concluding stages, Makkem Lad showed guts to hang on for a win.

The margin was just 3¾ lengths. But, like they say, a win is a win.

Logan was over the moon. And why not? She probably knew she had a moneyspinner in the yard.

"He just keeps getting better," she said.

"Vlad (Duric) told me it's a very testing Polytrack out there. It's quite deep and they're making hard work of it.

"I'm very pleased with the way Makkem Lad hung on. He's got speed and we may look at the 3YO series later. But for now, I'll keep him to those Polytrack sprints.

"This horse has really got better with time. He really deserves it," said Logan.

Duric said Makkem Lad was a little on the fresh side after missing a race.

"He was a bit fresh as he hasn't raced for a while. Still, he did a good job sticking on the way he did.

"He's a very nice sprinter with a bright future here."