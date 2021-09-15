Logan’s Minister is coming along

Minister overcoming a wide barrier to win the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile in a thrilling three-way finish in May. He has a strong say in Saturday's Group 1 Raffles Cup.

With the Raffles Cup just days away, the air is thick with anticipation as to who will lift the Group 1 prize in the 1,600m feature race.

However, it must be said that the action on the training track yesterday morning was a tad subdued with just a handful of the Cup candidates opting for fast gallops.

They were Minister, Sacred Croix and Nowyousee.

But don't for a moment take it to mean that the others are "on holiday".

Trainer Michael Clements' team of six - constituting half the field - galloped on Monday. All looked in the pink of health.

As for yesterday's work, Minister tossed his hat in the ring with a 600m gallop in 35.3sec on turf. A'Isisuhairi Kasim was the man in the saddle.

Sacred Croix, partnered by Rizuan Shafiq, did a spot of cantering before picking up the speed to clock 41.3sec.

As did the Tan Kah Soon-trained Nowyousee. He had veteran rider Saifudin Ismail doing the steering when registering a smart 36sec. That, after a spot of cantering.

Of the trio, perhaps most eyes were drawn to Minister.

With more than a million dollars in the bank - the bulk of it coming when he lifted the Group 1 Kranji Mile in May - Minister has the credentials to run a big race on Saturday.

Trainer Donna Logan has been giving Minister plenty of attention in his build-up to the $300,000 contest.

She sent him for two trials earlier in the month. In the first of those hit-outs, Minister ran away from his rivals to win by a length. He disposed of the 1,000m in a smart 59.81sec.

Then, in his trial just last Thursday morning, Minister was cruising when beaten by Nepean. The margin was a nose.

Minister is ticking over nicely for the big one and must be given a chance against the likes of Lim's Lightning, Mr Malek and Top Knight.

As for Sacred Croix, he carries the flag for leading trainer Mark Walker and he is not without a chance.

His last win was over 1,600m in April. His last two runs have been over the shorter trips. If anything, those races would have topped him up sufficiently.