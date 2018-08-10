Long road back for Well Done

Well Done, winning the 2016 Emirates Singapore Derby, is recovering from chip surgery to his off-fore fetlock.

More than two months after his withdrawal from the Invitational Group 1 Kranji Mile - a race run over the 1,600m - Well Done is nearing his return to the training track, but will again miss out on more big races.

Now a seven-year-old, the son of Falkirk was getting ready for his first outing for trainer Shane Baertschiger since his sensational transfer from his previous handler, David Kok, when he returned lame after a gallop a little over a week before the Kranji Mile.

The 2016 Emirates Singapore Derby winner had to undergo chip surgery to his off-fore fetlock which was a relapse of an old injury he suffered after that Derby triumph.

Incidentally, that was actually the last of his seven wins since.

It was heartbreak in his camp, especially for owner Jason Goh.

A year before, his Kranji Mile (then the first Leg of the Singapore Triple Crown series) and Singapore Gold Cup dreams were dashed after Well Done suffered a near foreleg suspensory injury.

Goh was hoping this year's new-look Singapore Triple Crown series would still be on the cards.

But it would seem those lofty plans for his two-time Group 1 winner (Patron's Bowl was the other win) will have to yet again be scrapped.

The classy chestnut has been on the sidelines too long and won't be race-fit on time.

The series now kicks off with the Group 1 Raffles Cup. That's over the 1,600m and will be run on Sept 23.

It will be followed by the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup - a race over the 1,800m. It has been slotted in for Oct 21.

A month later, on Nov 11, we will see the running of the Singapore Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m.

"We've only started to hand-walk him at the stables. He's looking good and fingers crossed, he's injury-free this time," said Baertschiger.

"I will soon bring him back to work, but we can put a line through the Triple Crown. He simply won't be ready in time.

"But I hope he can still run one race before the end of the season.

"His main target up to now will be next year's Kranji Mile."

In total, Well Done has banked in more than $1.3million for his owners.