Longer distance suits Sacred Touch in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

A weak-looking field and it may pay to keep an eye on the three newcomers.

Of those that have run before, (3) MY BOY JACK could be the right one. This colt was not beaten far when fifth on debut and trainer Gavin Smith is in piping hot form.

(5) DOMREMY ran an improved race last time out.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) SEATTLE LILY lacks a strong finish but must have a chance in this field.

(2) DEAR MONIETTE ran a much-improved race last week but tries the Polytrack for the first time.

Alan Greeff has three in this race and the best of them could be (8) DONA. This filly lacks finish but could be suited to this track and trip.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(1) CONTESS CANTABRIA looked an improved filly last week when runner-up and could go one better in this weak field.

(2) EESHARA is badly drawn but should be in the final shake-up.

(4) OHSOBRIGHT disappointed last week but has a place chance.

(5) TRUTH OF BEAUTY is capable of better than her last run and could go close.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(1) SACRED TOUCH was making late progress last week and is the one to beat over this longer distance.

(2) CONQUERING KING will need to find a few lengths to beat Sacred Touch but does have a place chance.

(3) KING JAVELINE may have needed his local debut and could improve.

(4) SUPREME SWORD is back in maiden company and can upset.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) BEATABOUTTHEBUSH has found her best form again and it has been on this surface. She could prove hard to beat in conditions that suits her nicely.

(2) PEACH DELIGHT is unreliable but can pop up for a placing.

(3) RED GRANITE needs to find a few lengths to beat the bigger chances but could finish in the money.

(5) SMOKE AFFAIR is worse off at the weights for running behind the selection last time.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) DON'T STOP DANCING was not beaten far on her local debut but does try the Polytrack for the first time.

(2) BLUE RHONE SKY ran well last time out on the turf and has a winning chance if repeating that run on this surface.

(3) FREMONT and (5) FANTASY QUEST like this surface and can earn some money.

(6) COWGIRLINTHESAND is improving and is not out of it.

(7) SEEKING WISDOM has a chance.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(9) FIRSTIMESACHARM is doing well and can win.

(3) CAPTAIN MARMALADE and (4)CARBON OFFSET have winning chances.

(1) FAVOUR'S PRIDE can run well in a race like this.

(5) COCK-A-HOOP has some fair form and could place.

(7) DRAGON FLAME might be better on the turf but should still run very well again.