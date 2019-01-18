Longer trip suits Twice To Sydney

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(3) SUMMER HOUSE is running well and should be thereabouts.

(13) JACKO BOY is improving with racing and must be respected.

(6) LIFE'S A GAMBLE can get back on track after a rest.

(1) DYNAJET hasn't been far back and could take home another cheque.

Look for an improved performance from (4) OPENSEA. Others also have money claims.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

All eight runners could pull it off on collateral form.

(4) THE DAZZLER beat (8) TENDRE recently by 1.75 lengths but on 2kg worse terms and it could go either way.

(2) DIVINE ODYSSEY is running well but this brings (5) FINCHATTON into the picture.

(1) JET START is lightly raced and should be right there.

(6) THE RISING LEGEND has been slightly disappointing recently but could do better.

RACE 3 (2,600M)

(6) BORN RICH is coming right and the blinkers did help. He should be ready to shine.

(2) NOBEL EMBLEM is running better and could get into the mix.

(1) SMART DEAL could easily win this if finds his form.

(11) THE BEE'S KNEES should enjoy the marathon distance.

(5) PRINCE OF BYWORD and (3) VOODOO could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) CAPTAIN'S LEGACY finished ahead of (5) MAKARANGA LOVE over the course and distance when both were on debut. The latter has run well again in defeat since and, with further improvement, should be competitive, while the former could fare better reverting to this trip after tiring late over further last time.

Watch the betting on the newcomers, especially (8) RUN FOX RUN and (7) PROCRASTINATION.

RACE 5 (2,600M)

(4) INVINCIBLE LADY is attempting a marathon distance. She is honest and should fare well.

(1) SUNSHINE SILK is a top filly but gives her 3.5kg which could be telling.

(3) PILGRIM'S PROGRESS is hot and the combo is on a hat-trick over marathon trips.

(6) REDBERRY WOOD could get into the action.

(5) EMERALD BAY could upset the apple-cart.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) RIVER THAMES fluffed his lines when given every chance last time out but is better than that run suggest and could make amends.

(3) ENGAGE AND BEWARE and (4) CASH CALL are usually in the thick of things, so should have a role to play.

(12) THE PERFECT WAVE can make his presence felt with natural improvement over this trip.

(5) DISMANTLE THE SUN and (6) DIVINE LAW could also earn.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(4) SILVER THURSDAY needs to find true form to put this race to bed. The addition of blinkers could do the trick.

(2) ORPHEUS ran well below his best when a hot favourite last start but could get back on track.

(1) WARRIOR'S REST is running well and could feature.

(3) MASTER AND MAN and (5) MARCH TO GLORY are looking for the minor money.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(8) TWICE TO SYDNEY attracted market support on debut when staying on well over the shorter trip. She is bred to be better this journey and, with natural improvement, will be hard to beat.

(3) AU REVOIR has shown useful ability and could pose the biggest threat if bouncing back to her earlier form.

Stable companions (1) ANINA and (2) ALPHA SAPPHIRE could play a minor role.

(4) LIP SERVICE could earn a cheque.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(1) HAKEEM has been knocking and after two narrow defeats could get his just reward.

(6) DROP KICK wasn't disgraced in his post-maiden after a rest and will come on.

Many are looking to take honours, including (3) TOP RANK, (7) MASTER MAGIC, (10) CORRIDO, (11) GONE WITH THE WIND and (12) KURT'S APPROVAL.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

(12) JE NE SAIS QUOI has caught the eye in both starts over 1,600m and rates the one to beat with further improvement over this trip likely.

Stable companion (13) MARY MOON will improve and can get a look in.

(6) SPARKELING FIRE is overdue while stablemates (4) EPIC STORM and (5) HAPPY GIRL could play a role if reproducing recent efforts.

(2) DAY TRIP, (7) DANGER ZONE and (8) PRINCIPESSA can earn.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

Good race with all nine runners having chances.

(4) SPRING POETRY should represent good value having needed her last outing.

(5) THRONG is running well and could get into the shake-up.

(2) POLAR ICE won well after a rest and could go in again.

(9) ARLINGTONS REVENGE is now maturing and has a chance again.

(7) OBVIOUS CHILD loves this track and warrants consideration.

(3) TAMMANY HALL has a shout.

RACE 12 (2,500M)

Tricky staying event. A lot will depend on the pace of the race.

(2) THE SILVA FOX is a capable front-runner, so could be allowed the run of the race with an accomplished claimer up.

(7) TROOP THE COLOUR is proven over this trip and at this level, so will be competitive. But (3) SHABBA RANKS is on the up and could them weight and a beating.

(4) HOLY LAND is open to improvement.

RACE 13 (1,450M)

(8) PALE LILAC improved with blinkers and could go in again.

(3) REGAL GRADUATION is running close-up and should enjoy this track and trip.

(2) DAME KELLY has been runner-up in her last two starts and could go one better.

(4) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA comes off a rest but could win fresh.

(9) VISUALITY is 3.5kg better than (8) PALE LILAC for 5.3 lengths and should get closer.

RACE 14 (2,000M)

(3) GYRE settled and won well when trying 2,000m last time out, beating (1) MAN ABOUT TOWN, who he should confirm form with on these terms.

(2) AMERICAN LANDING should have a role to play on recent form.

(4) RUN RED, (6) BEN-HUR and (5) WAITING FOR RAIN are all capable and are worth keeping in view.

(7) STAR IN THE SKY faces a tough task but isn't without a chance.