Longer trip will suit Captain's Princess

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(8) ALL THE STARS was beaten as favourite in her two starts. She was learning the trade and can get it right today.

(3) SILVER FOUNTAIN brings West Cape form into the ranks and could be dangerous first time on Poly.

(1) HOLLYWOOD THUNDER can get it right after finishing second five times in a row. The rest need to find a bit more to win.

RACE 2 (1,900M)

(2) SALVADORA has been flying - only to lack a little extra at the wire. If she times it right, she can get up.

(1) LADY OF CHOICE, on the other hand, jumped slow last time. If she gets that right she could win as well.

(5) BILLI ANN did well in a sprint last time but has a bit to find to win.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) JACKPOT JEWEL was impressive on debut. He should have won by now and rates a big runner, even if this is his first try on Poly.

(2) GHALYOON looks well and he is a front-runner who could get away on debut.

(1) FALLING FOR YOU was getting closer before rest. A youngster that would have matured - follow betting moves.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(8) MALDIVES won his local debut easily and could prove better than rated. The lightly raced sort does need to improve on his Poly form.

(10) LATEST CRAZE showed something on the Poly before a no show on turf last time. He is back on the Poly and jumps from a decent draw.

(7) MIGHTY ROCK would be deserving as his Poly form is creditable but drew wide.

(2) JURIST and (6) GIACOMO have potential.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(5) MARMARA SEA must jump well if he wants to win. He continues improving and is tougher than the maiden field he beat. He is very well bred.

(2) LION KING was racing after rest but showed his well being with a good second place on Poly debut.

(1) BENEFICIARY has yet to win and needs luck-gets the best of the draw.

(7) NOVEMBER STORM did well off wide draws.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(2) CAPTAIN'S PRINCESS showed a liking to this surface running second on local debut. Obviously on the up again. The longer trip should suit.

(1) CAUSE AND EFFECT ran well in a strong field last time and that form could prove strong. But she needs to jump on terms.

(4) SAO PAULO is never one to ignore on the Poly.

(8) SEATTLE TANGO is not out of it either.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(6) MISS ORANGE has won two of her last three and doesn't look like stopping.

(5) LOVE TALK also comes from off the pace and she was eye-catching at her last start.

(8) ELUSIVE DIVA is highly regarded and runs hard on the Poly right to the end.

(9) LINDA LOVES LACE is the dark horse. She needs to behave.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(6) FORGET O' GIRLS won on debut and the well-bred filly has scope for improvement.

(1) DEEP RIVER WOMAN is knocking hard at the door but has drawn a bit wide.

(10) TAWNY JET is getting closer and is worth another go over the mile. After that it is wide open.

(9) BRIDESMAID BLUES and (3) CHERRY POP are improving.