Longer trip will suit Glorious Lover

RACE 1 (1,200M)

10 MANY GAINS' latest trial at the Valley was encouraging. He has the ability and the inside gate should allow him to showcase this.

1 NAMJONG SINGS is winless but he appears to have finally pieced it all together. He relished getting out to 1,200m last start.

2 STREET SCREAM did well first-up and is capable in a race such as this. He is drawn to get the right run.

12 COURAGEOUS DRAGON is on the up. With a light weight, he can figure.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

5 KANBEKI MOLLY can find the front with Victor Wong's apprentice claim. He can prove difficult to catch.

12 VIRTUS STAR is looking to end his run of outs with a breakthrough success. He is well weighted and has a good draw.

6 NITRO EXPRESS is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He has plummeted down to the handicap to 34, his lowest figure in Hong Kong. He will be in the mix.

3 WONDERFUL TIGER is a three-time course-and-distance winner in Class 5. He is drawn a touch awkwardly, but should get his chance with champion jockey Zac Purton aboard.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

1 KIRAM got the job done second-up last season. He profiles to go close again, especially from the good gate with Blake Shinn booked to ride. Back in Class 4, he should be hard to beat.

7 LADY FIRST has had the benefit of two runs. Further improvement is expected.

11 NUNCHUKS steps up in grade, following his last-start Class 5 win. He has drawn poorly, but he does appear to have a number of rating points in hand.

4 MELBOURNE HALL is racing well and is capable of grabbing another win this term.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

5 G UNIT is better than his previous two runs suggest. If he can recapture his best, he has a chance to bounce back to the winner's circle.

4 JAZZ STEED is racing well. He gets his chance from the soft draw to add another win to his haul.

2 WE THE SOUTH has an awkward gate to contend with. But, off his first-up run, he is worth including in the exotic bets.

8 HIN YUEN BIS will not be fancied, but he might be worth throwing in off the back of his impressive last-start second.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

4 RIGHT HONOURABLE has not won for some time, but he is showing steady signs of improvement with each run this season. With luck, he might bounce back.

3 MURRAY'S PARTNERS has won two of his last three races. He is drawn well and gets the services of the in-form Karis Teetan. The Mauritian ace is fresh off a Sunday treble.

8 LUCKY MISSILE is capable. He is sure to run a bold race from the good gate.

1 CHARITY WINGS is a four-time course-and-distance winner in Class 4. The wide gate hampers his chances, but this is a suitable contest for him.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

5 HARMONY AND RICH could not have been more impressive in a recent trial. If he can bring that form to the race, he is hard to beat.

6 MOMENT OF POWER is better than his last-start ninth suggests. Victor Wong knows the horse well and he should be able to get the best out of him.

2 MR LUMIERES has race experience and a favourable barrier draw. He can make his presence felt.

10 FABULOUS EIGHT makes his debut on the city circuit. He is a two-time winner at Sha Tin. On paper, he looks the top hope.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

10 GLORIOUS LOVER is on an upward trajectory. With two runs this term, he appears ready to finally get on with it. He ran on well for fourth last start. He should relish the extra 250m. Alexis Badel has been booked for the first time.

6 ENTRUSTED is another on the up. The wide gate is a concern, but he is a very nice horse with a bright future.

5 LIGHTNING STEED rarely runs a bad race, with three wins from his last five starts. He should perform well again if he finds an uncontested lead.

2 REEL BIZZY is one to watch.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 HIGH RISE SOLDIER is unlucky not to have already won a race. With luck, he should be able to earn a well-deserved win. The booking of Purton will give him every hope. He has also drawn the inside.

6 FLYING BONUS turned his form around to finish a close-up second last start. He is a threat after two runs this term.

9 AMAZING KIWI is looking for back-to-back wins. He cannot be discounted.

7 PRINCE OF GEMS breaks from Gate 1 and should do next to no work throughout.

