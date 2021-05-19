Longer trip will suit Lion's Head

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) PROMISE OF HOPE brings fair Highveld form and shows good pace, so should be suited to the Poly.

(5) PERFECT APPEAL was not disgraced on debut when taking on winners. She is dropping in distance which may stand her in good stead on her Poly debut.

(7) LAZULI had excuses on debut and should come on nicely as she is well bred.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) FRONTLINE FIGHTER lacked a finish after showing good pace on his Highveld debut. He returned with a wound and could have done better.

(6) RIDE THE LIGHTNING impressed on debut at Scottsville and should progress. She races for a stable in good form.

(10) GREY OCEAN stands out among the older runners. He has the pace to overcome his wide draw.

(5) MASTER DANCER and (8) SEVENTH SONG are overdue.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) WINE TASTING will be the one to watch as her form-line boasts a runner-up to star colt Malmoos. She is also quite speedy and, as a result, could enjoy racing on the Poly.

(4) RETAIL THERAPY loves this distance and boasts a powerful finish. She has been given another hike in ratings and meets better rivals.

(7) MEET AT THE GEORGE had a tough task last time but is a lot better than that. She could return to winning ways.

(6) NIKIYA ran well in a feature event after winning two races in a row.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(4) RAIN WEAR can open her account, thanks to a good draw after being a bit unlucky.

(6) MISS MISSOURI turned in a decent show when second-best in her penultimate start, so could grab the spoils.

(2) EMERALD ISLA is another serious runner with a plum gate. Having matured, she could now prefer this longer trip.

(10) HIROSHIMA tried racing from the front and found only one better. She can strengthen on that run.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(8) LION'S HEAD was given time to mature and ran a fair race on his Poly debut. He should relish the longer trip.

(3) MAGICAL MIDLANDS carried a similar light weight and showed up nicely last time, although the pace did not suit.

(5) IBUTHO would have matured and could be even better, so must be respected.

(1) FIGHT SONG has a 4kg claim which should make his job easier.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(4) BAYMAX had excuses in a few of his Highveld races. He could still be ahead of the handicapper.

(7) QUERARI'S COWBOY is the specialist synthetic runner and is in good form.

(8) RAISEAHALLELUJAH impressed on the turf when winning his maiden.

(10) BANZAI PIPELINE did not produce his best over a longer trip last time. He can improve.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(10) ASSURED did not show on the turf last time but is back on the Poly. He could resume from where he left off.

(2) TIGER TANK and (9) GAVEL STRIKE will grapple once again. It could be tight between them.

(1) FERRARI ICE suddenly ran a good race in good company. He could upset.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(12) TANGO TIME came in for support and ran out an easy winner. She could do so again but has drawn widest.

(3) BOOGIE SHOES and (1) AALSMEER could take advantage from plum gates, although they need to step up on their recent form.

(11) ENRAPTURE and (10) STAR CHOICE also have work to do from their gates but could surprise.

(4) HAMSA GROVE should be at a peak.