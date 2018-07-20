Lonhro Gold and Lim's Ripple can go one better

Lonhro Gold and Lim's Ripple found just one to beat in their last starts and look set to make amends at Kranji tonight and on Sunday respectively.

The Cliff Brown-trained Lonhro Gold has yet to run a bad race and what he needs is just luck to break the duck.

The three-year-old Australian-bred came closest to winning last time out on June 22, finding smart-money horse Natural Impulse in good galloping mood over the Polytrack 1,000m dash. He went down by a mere head.

Brown is adding a set of blinkers to perk Lonhro Gold up for his Restricted Maiden assignment over the Poly 1,000m in Race 5 tonight and this could be the winning move.

The Steven Burridge-trained Lim's Ripple has also been running honest races and deserves to break through for his third victory in 20 starts in Sunday's Race 6, a Class 4 Non Premier event over 2,000m.

Last start over 1,800m on July 6, the four-year-old New Zealand-bred revved up from midfield but the bird had flown. The winner , Magnificent Gold, won by two lengths.

Bred to stay, Lim's Ripple should relish the extra 200m on Sunday. One of his two wins was over the 1,800m.

Lim's Ripple went over the 2,000m two starts back but was checked during the race and finished a creditable fourth.