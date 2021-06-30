Lonhro Gold paddles to victory

Lonhro Gold (centre) getting up to beat Ocean Crossing (No. 7) and Diamond Ring in the final trial at Kranji yesterday morning.

He is the second reserve in Saturday's Class 4 Division 2 sprint over the flying 1,100m on the Polytrack and there will need to be some "pull outs" if he is to get to start.

So, monitor the field closely.

Should Lonhro Gold get the go-ahead, it could pay to have something riding on him.

Although his recent showings have not been solid enough to inspire confidence, his gutsy show at the trials yesterday morning gave the impression that he is better than the numbers preceding his name.

On a drab and dreary morning, when the Polytrack was drenched by a shower which grew in intensity by the time the trials got rolling at 9.30am, Lonhro Gold slipped into his bathers and paddled home.

The margin between him and the second-placed Ocean Crossing was just a nose. But the manner in which he took the trial was impressive.

Allowing Water Rocket to lead the pack of five over the first 200m, Lonhro Gold took charge of proceedings long before they made that first sweeping turn on the far side.

Sitting pretty and dictating things, his rider, apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani, allowed his mount to bowl along. Turning for home and, with the finish shrouded by the foul weather, Krisna would have thought he had the trial all sewn up.

But, over the final 150m, the challengers appeared. Diamond Ring on his inside and Ocean Crossing on his right. Locked together like a set of triplets, they crossed the line as one.

A print of the finish showed Lonhro Gold had poked his nostril in front of Ocean Crossing, with Diamond Ring a neck away in third.

Given the atrocious conditions, Lonhro Gold clocked a decent time of 61.24sec.

In fairness, Ocean Crossing and Diamond Ring did not fare too badly, having finished within sniffing distance of victory. But it was all about Lonhro Gold.

He seems to have lost his way to the winners' circle - his last win was in October 2019.

But Ricardo Le Grange, who took over training duties from Cliff Brown, has put his charge through the grinder, sending him for two trials this month and Lonhro Gold seems to have shaken off the lethargy.

In an earlier trial, trainer Mark Walker introduced us to two newcomers, Hamama and Bleu Marine.

They called the shots right from the get-go and, over the concluding stages, they owned the trial.

A five-year-old, Bleu Marine was kept under lock and chain by former jockey and trainer Saimee Jumaat, they rolled on. Stablemate Hamama was in hot pursuit.

Into the straight and the Walker pair turned on the style, matching strides.

Prominent with his huge white blaze, Hamama soon got the better of Bleu Marine and he did just enough to prevail by a head.

Incidentally, both runners are from the northern hemisphere.

Hamama is by American sire Shackleford, while Bleu Marine is an Irish-bred by Dark Angel.