Lonhro Gold shines

Lonhro Gold (inside) is back in form. Watch him on Saturday.

There were some who fancied a punt on Lonhro Gold last Saturday. But they kept their money safe in their wallets when the second reserve failed to get a start.

Well, fans of this Class 4 runner will get another throw of the dice this Saturday as he is down to contest the sprint over the flying 1,000m.

Lonhro Gold isn't a flashy sort. But he's an honest to goodness kind of runner who, in a career spanning almost 40 starts, has deposited in excess of a quarter million dollars into the coffers of Gold Stable.

And he's not done yet.

Lonhro Gold was out on the training track yesterday morning, putting together what could be the finishing touches to his preparation.

It was a fine piece of work. Lonhro Gold had his highly rated stablemate Pennywise as a galloping companion when clocking 38.2sec for 600m.

His trainer, Ricardo Le Grange, would have been pleased with the fluency he showed in that gallop.

So too, Marc Lerner, who was in the saddle. Pennywise was ridden by apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani.

Krisna, who pulled off a win on the Leslie Khoo-trained Auspicious Day last Saturday, has had a good association with Lonhro Gold.

He rode him in two of his last three trials and they really caught the eye when winning that last one late last month.

That day, he clocked 61.24sec for the 1,000m, beating home a much higher-rated galloper in Ocean Crossing.

Lonhro Gold will definitely have to turn on the speed if he is to win on Saturday. But we know he has the ability.

As for Lerner, yesterday was the first time he had been legged up on the six-year-old and he must have liked the way the son of Denman went about his work.

Also impressive on the training track was Eight Ball. He had Showman for company when running out 600m in 37.7sec.

Eight Ball is better than his record seems to suggest.

He has had eight starts but the best he has been able to show has been three runner-up spots.

It must have been gut-wrenching for his connections but it could all come together on Saturday, when Eight Ball takes on a field of two-and three-year-old maidens over 1,200m on grass.

Trained by Shane Baertschiger for the Eight Ball Stable, the strikingly handsome black gelding came agonisingly close last start when second to trainer Desmond Koh's "lucky-numbered" Ninesixthreethree. That was over the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

It's an open secret that Eight Ball's best showings have all been run on the Polytrack.

Hence, a big question mark hangs over his ability to handle the grass track. Can his current form offset the underfoot conditions? We will find out, for sure, this weekend.