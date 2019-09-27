Look for a big run from G I Joe

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) G I JOE showed marked improvement sporting blinkers. Look for a big run from a good draw.

(8) PRECIOUS STONE would have gained valuable experience after a decent debut. Respect.

(11) TWO PATHS can improve more and can feature.

Watch newcomer (10) STORM COMMANDER.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(11) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE comes off a rest after showing improvement and should make a bold bid.

(4) AMAZING TUNE's saddle slipped badly last time out. Deserves another chamce.

(3) OYSTER KING is coming along nicely and claims 4kg.

(5) FOLLOW MY PATH must have a chance from pole position.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

Riding arrangements suggest (2) YUCATAN is the pick from the Snaith yard but well-bred newcomer (12) SCENT OF A DREAM needn't be special towin on debut, though the same applies to debutantes (9) FREEDOM SEEKER, who is out of a South Africa Grade 1 winning 2yo, (8) COSMIC LOVE and (10) ISLE OF WIGHT.

(1) CYBER BLOSSOM and (3) TO DO RON RON could get a look in ,too.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) FLAGSHIP FUND comes off a rest. She needs to be covered early and will be catching late.

(9) INVISIBLE was not striding out last time before being rested. Could strike if trouble-free.

(10) TULIP WAY is maturing nicely and could win fresh.

(2) WILEY KIM never recovered after a slow start last time out. Worth watching.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(3) GOLDEN TRACTOR will not be too long in shedding his maiden tag after two narrow misses, including one over this course and distance.

(9) ALASKAN NIGHT will have more to offer following a pleasing comeback run after a rest and a gelding operation.

(6) WINTER OASIS should be competitive.

(12) ULTERIOR MOTIVE should improve.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) ATOMIC BLONDE could double-up this course and trip.

(5) CATEGORY FOUR was beaten 1.5 lengths by (3) OLOFBERG (1.5kg worse) last time out but could turn it around.

Eight-time winner (9) SLEEPINSEATTLE just failed last start but could make amends.

Recent maiden winner (2) CAPTAIN FLYNT can earn.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) OVER THE WAY and (3) MARAVILLOSO have the form and ability to play leading roles.

The latter's stable companion (10) OVER COUNT is drawn wide but would have come on from her eye-catching sprint debut and could be worth siding with over this trip.

(14) STARS IN HER EYES and (7) HOW AND WHY are also likely to improve with the step-up in distance.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) FAVOURITE MODEL, (2) SHEZAHOTTI and (4) ONE DOLLAR MASSAGE have earned their fair share but can't crack a win. It could be their day.

(8) STUNNING is having her third start and has most scope for improvement.

Other three-year-olds (5) MISS CAP MALA and (6) IRISH DAME are capable of pulling it off.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(4) MORSE disappointed when finishing behind (1) FERGIE'S ROCK and (2) WINTER TANGO after a slow start last time out but could set the record straight if jumping on terms.

(8) IN AURO caught the eye when on debut in that race. With natural improvement, he could have the measure of those rivals.

(5) WINTER IS OVER and (7) AZORES have made pleasing progress recently and should go close if building on that.

RACE 10 (1,450M)

(3) ASTRIX is having his peak run. If he settles, he could double-up over this track and trip.

(5) ROCK THE GLOBE finished a length in front of (6) PROMISEOFAMASTER (carries 1.5kg overweight) in a KZN feature. They could be underdone in a prep race.

(7) IKIGAI won impressively on debut last start and could be anything.

(8) MAWSOOL did well in her comeback run.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(3) MACTHIEF was impressive on his seasonal reappearance and the form of that win is strong. He has another wide draw to overcome but could have more to offer with the step-up in trip.

(5) SEVENTH GEAR is another progressive three-year-old who could win this.

(1) ROCKIN' RINGO and (2) JAY ROCK are in good form and will keep those rivals honest.

(10) HEXATONIC, (9) SAVVY and (11) PATH OF CHOICE have claims, too.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

(2) OVER THE LIMIT beat (4) CHOUETTE (2kg better) by 1.5 lengths and, with the draw advantage, could turn it around.

Behind them was (1) PONCHIELLI who meets them on worse terms.

(5) WINGS OF HONOUR has her first run in her new surroundings and claims 4kg.

Watch the betting of (3) MISTRESSOFMYFATE.