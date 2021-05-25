Look Meagher, Lim’s Kosciuszko is a star

The $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile is run and won - by $92 outsider Minister - but spare a thought for the runner-up and his trainer.

Daniel Meagher savoured his first Group 1 win with Lim's Lightning in the $300,000 Lion City Cup over 1,200m last month and was looking forward for a stupendous double on Saturday.

Big and burly but soft in the heart, the son of former Kranji-based Melbourne Cup-winning trainer John Meagher had said his tears would flow like Niagara Falls if Lim's Lightning could win the Kranji Mile as well.

He had teared openly after the Lim's Stable's comeback horse won the big sprint named after Singapore. Alas, it was a case of so near, yet so far. Imagine the heartache and heartbreak when he saw his champion just got headed out on the wire.

Ridden by jockey Danny Beasley, Lim's Lightning tracked the leader Fame Star and was shouted the winner after he shot to the front on straightening in the Kranji Mile over 1,600m.

But it was not to be. The Donna Logan-trained and A'Isisuhairi Kasim-ridden Minister got up in the last couple of strides to deny him a back-to-back Group 1 victory.

Most pundits would agree that Lim's Lightning would probably have won if he had started from a more decent barrier. He broke away from the widest of the 16 runners.

Take nothing away from the winner, Minister jumped from a horror draw as well, Gate 14.

It would have been three from three for Lim's Lightning, a former Kranji top juvenile, after his return from Australia, where he had eight starts for a sole victory in an ordinary race.

"The tears would have come if he won, just so proud of the horse. He has come a long way since he got back to Singapore," said Meagher, who saddled a double earlier with his last-start winners, Saturno Spring and Lim's Kosciuszko.

"It's hard to get beaten a head, but it was also satisfying to run second, because he has come a long way.

"It's just a great effort from everyone in my team. They did a great job. We had a great day, but it would have been a fantastic day. I'm just very satisfied he ran a superb race and Danny rode him fantastic."

Turning to Logan, who achieved her first Group winner with Minister, he said: "I'm really happy for Donna. She's one of the good people in racing. She very well deserved it and I couldn't be happier for her to win the race."

Besides Lim's Lightning, Meagher can take stock that he can have plenty of fun with his up-and-coming Lim's Kosciuszko, who is now unbeaten in three starts.

While it looked like Saturday's success in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 race over 1,200m was not as domineering as his initial two starts, the raging $6 favourite still showed great heart to beat the stubborn Hotshot Slam by half a length in a swift 1min 09.63sec.

"The win might not have looked pretty, but it was still a good effort. I still think he's got further improvement in him," said Meagher. "He beat seasoned good older horses for the first time, which is never easy to do for a three-year-old."

Lim's Kosciuszko will next run in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on June 27.