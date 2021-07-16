Look out for Curly Top

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) BOLD CAPTAIN was well beaten when trying feature-race company in Kwa-Zulu Natal but his local form is good enough to win a race.

(3) V V POWER was a bit of a disappointment when finding one too good last time. The addition of blinkers can keep him rolling this time.

(4) BOBBETY BOO was a couple of lengths behind V V Power last time and should contest the finish again.

(5) LIGHT OF THE MOON was well beaten on her debut but should improve.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(3) CURLY TOP has improved with each run. She found only one too speedy last time. She can go one better.

(6) FLOWER SELLER is improving after a modest debut. She will be doing her best work at the finish.

(8) LADONNA MIA tends to be caught out late but has a place chance.

(7) GRAYSWOOD PINK should like this longer distance.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) DELICASEA has won a couple of times over this course and distance. A winning chance.

(3) BAD HABIT indicated she might have needed her last start when only tiring late.

(12) MISS NIBBLES has a light weight. If allowed a soft lead, she could make all the running.

(5) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS has made the trip from Gauteng and must be considered.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) LA BANQUIERE has been in good form. She looks likely to go one better.

(1) RUBY WOO could improve back on the turf and might pop up in the placing.

(3) ALLOWAY GROVE was not disgraced on her local debut and can contest the finish.

(6) RED WHITE AND BLUE has disappointed since her good local debut but can improve.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) TENACITY, a well-beaten fourth last start, is likely to do a lot better over this course and distance. A winning chance.

(2) DIAMONDS AND TOADS has been consistent. She can get a well-deserved win.

(3) QUEEN LOUISE tends to lack extra when she needs it most but can contest the finish.

(4) PEARL DANCER is in the form of her life and is not out of it.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) LA BASTIDE is in terrific form and must be considered.

(2) SACRED IBIS found the trip too far last time when a couple of lengths behind La Bastide. She can turn the tables on that rival.

(5) LA DUCHESSE beat only one home on Tuesday. Before that, the mare finished third and fourth. She should be taken on trust.

(4) RESPECTABLE MISS fought on gamely to win on her local debut. She may follow up.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) SOVEREIGN SECRET is showing a liking for this track. From a good draw, she could be the one to beat.

(4) SANTA THERESE has a wide draw but her last four wins suggest this three-year-old filly is very good. Deserves the utmost respect.

(1) CARIOCA showed she is in the form of her life with two nice wins. She must be respected.

(3) ALL OF ME, (14) SPRINGISINTHEAIR and (15) MARMALISA have made the journey to contest the race, so must be considered.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) OSCAR WILDE found good betting support when scoring last time. The win was a good one. He is clearly improving and must be considered.

But it is hard to look past stable companion (3) BLINGKING. This Alan Greeff-trained three-year-old is unbeaten in three starts since joining his yard and win No. 4 looks likely.

(7) WOLF MAN has been only modest in his last two starts but has made the trip from Cape Town, so must be respected.

(6) STORM COMMANDER is holding form and should earn some more money.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

The last run of (1) ALASKAN FATE was too bad to be true. She can bounce back to score in what looks like an open race.

(2) IN LIMBO found big betting support on her local debut. After looking a winner, she tired late. She should be fitter.

(5) EMALINE is making her local debut. If at her best, she has a winning chance.

(3) DUCHESS OF STATE, (4) CERELIA and (12) SHEEBA DARLING are all capable of running well.