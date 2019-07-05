Look out for I Am The One

Am The One leading all the way at Kranji yesterday morning.

The aptly named I Am The One sure is one big improver - as far his barrier trial is concerned.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained Australian-bred three-year-old finished a distance behind in his first trial on June 18, but won like a champion at Kranji yesterday morning.

The bay gelding did not wear blinkers at his first trial but wore a set yesterday. Although he was a tad slow to begin, he quickly cruised to the lead under jockey Matthew Kellady.

He then led nicely all the way and ran the Polytrack 1,000m in 1min 00.34sec - the fastest time of the four trials conducted yesterday.

Looking back at his first trial, it was evident that I Am The One was just out for a jump-out experience. Kellady kept his mount well in check all the way.

In the straight, his mount was travelling almost with his head to his chest. Imagine how much further he would win by and whether his time would dip below one minute.

The Aramco Stable-owned galloper is surely one for the notebook.

YESTERDAY'S KRANJI BARRIER TRIAL RESULTS

TRIAL 1 (ORT/TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Iron Ruler (J Azzopardi) ORT

2 Dawning Gold

3 Sayonara (M Rodd)

4 Thai Boy (N Zyrul) blinkers

5 General Cheng (J See)

Margins and time: ¾, ¾, hd, ½ (1min 02.27sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Mon Energy (B Woodworth) 1,000m/blinkers

2 Luck Of Friendship (T Rehaizat) newcomer

3 Kadima (B Thompson) 1,000m/blinkers

4 Blue Hawaii (CS Chin) 1,000m/blinkers

5 Wisaka (J See) newcomer

6 Evil Wesley starting stall

Margins and time: Shd, 5¼, 13, 1¾, 15¼ (1:01.88)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Unconquered (Thompson) *

2 Foresto (Rodd) *

3 Billy Britain (I Amirul)

4 Sahara Eagle

5 Darc Bounty (A Syahir)

6 Lim's Samurai

Margins and time: 1,½, ¾, 2¾, 14 (1:01.82)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 I Am The One (M Kellady) *

2 Ma Bao Bao (Woodworth)

3 Super Speed (WH Kok)

4 Forever Good (M Ewe)

5 Pratt Street (Thompson)

6 Hi Baby (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 4¼, ¾, 1¼, ¾, 1 (1:00.34)