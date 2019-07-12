Looks like it's going to be Settlement Day

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) TIBETAN SUNRISE is getting close to shedding her maiden tag and must have a big winning chance.

(6) SISTER LEE shows some fair form and has run well on the Polytrack, so should fight out the finish again.

(1) AMPLE GLORY disappointed earlier this week but did run better on debut.

(4) ORLANDA has some fair form and can contest the finish again.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) KATASHA disappointed last time out but did run some nice races before that and should have a big winning chance in this weak field.

(2) HALLO ROSIE was well beaten in her last two starts but is capable of better and does have a winning chance.

Stable companions (3) FREEDOM FLASHING and (4) BLACK GARDENIA make their local debut. Black Gardenia has the better form.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) ROCKS AND DAGGERS showed his best form last time out and should fight out the finish again.

(2) BENEVOLENCE makes his local debut and deserves respect.

(3) IN THE NAVY disappointed last time out but could yet play a minor role.

(5) ELUSIVE FOUNTAIN is improving and should make a bold bid in this line-up. This is a weak field and she could be ready to win a race like this.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) SETTLEMENT DAY ran her best race last time out and can win a race like this if she repeats that form.

(2) SUZIE MAYWEATHER is improving and should like the longer distance.

(3) ROSIE is battling to win but is also better than her last run would suggest.

(4) SILVARI always gives of her best and could contest the finish again.

(5) EASYBYFAR could be the surprise package.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) SEEKING WISDOM won nicely on this surface in her penultimate start and could fight out the finish.

(2) JUST MY STYLE comes into this after a confidence-boosting win and is clearly not out of it.

(3) MAKING MIRACLES returns after a short break and might just need this outing.

(4) PERFECTPROPORTIONS is battling to strike winning form but has run some decent races.

(7) FLYING SQUADRON can win.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

(2) TITUS is holding form and could be ready to win.

(3) DALLEY is drawn wide but could be looking for this course and distance.

(5) ROSSLYN CHAPEL is unreliable but might place.

(8) OKAVANGO DELTA is holding form and can contest the finish.

(9) WHITELEAF HILLS is improving and has a chance.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(1) CLIFTON CRUSHER was a bit disappointing in his last two starts but a return to the Polytrack could bring back the best out of him.

(3) JIKA usually gives of his best and can fight out the finish.

(6) LETS PLAY BALL has a wide draw but does have a winning chance.

(7) HIGH DEFINITION is a dangerous front-runner when in the mood.

(12) SCRIBO can improve back on the Poly.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(2) MAPLE SYRUP is holding form and could fight out the finish again.

(5) OPEN FIRE could be returning to his best.

(1) MAHIR is battling to win but might play a minor role.

(3) LOVE TALK is badly drawn but could place.

(9) GRAVITATION is better than his last run.

(11) DUKE OF HAZZRD may have just needed his last run.

(14) ROCK THE COT is doing well.