Love does the Guineas-Oaks double in style

Love added the Epsom Oaks to the 1000 Guineas in sublime style on Saturday to become the first since her trainer Aidan O'Brien stablemate Minding in 2016 to do the classic double.

Once jockey Ryan Moore hit the front, there was no contest as the filly pulled away to win by nine lengths from another O'Brien runner Ennistymon.

Star Italian jockey Frankie Dettori's strongly fancied ride, Frankly Darling, never threatened and had to be content with third placing.

It wasO'Brien's eighth win in the race, equalling the modern-day record of the late Henry Cecil. Love also became the 49th filly to do the Guineas-Oaks double.

"Delighted, unbelievable really," said O'Brien, speaking from his stables in Ireland. "She is very genuine, really tries.

"Ryan gave her a great ride. She was working so well you never know what is going to happen, but we were confident.