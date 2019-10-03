Loyalty Man to make amends

Loyalty Man (red jersey) was beaten by Makanani (No. 2) on Aug 2.

At his last start some 11 days ago, punters sent him off as the $22 second pick.

But Loyalty Man didn't run up to their expectations - even with champion jockey Vlad Duric in the saddle.

To his credit though, he did look like a "good one" early in the contest when he stayed second behind pacemaker, Nepean.

Punters would have felt sufficiently confident. Then, in the straight where money is either made or lost, Loyalty Man waved the white flag and was swamped.

The Lee Freedman-trained galloper eventually finished fifth, beaten out of sight by the James Peters-trained Black Jade and punters ended up with nothing to show for their "investment" on the seven-year-old.

Loyalty Man will be back on the job in Race 5 on Sunday and his connections will be hoping he makes amends for that disappointing performance.

I wouldn't suggest putting the pension on the son of Fastnet Rock but, and to his credit, he did look the part when sent out for work on the training track yesterday morning.

With race jockey John Powell's feet placed firmly in the irons, Loyalty Man ran the 600m in a smart 36.9sec.

Whether or not that's good enough for a winning performance in the Class 2 race over the mile, is yet to be seen, but Loyalty Man will have a few "extra" things going in his favour. Like, additional gear.

Because he tends to hang in during his races, Freedman has indicated that he will, on Sunday, use a ring-bit, blinkers and a tongue-tie on Loyalty Man.

For players planning on having a punt on the bay, hopefully the added gear and yesterday's gallop would make a difference - a winning difference.

But, hold your horses. The race will feature several really good gallopers, like Raffles Racing's Sacred Croix, Hideyuki Takaoka's Star Jack and last-start winners Gold Strike and Yulong Edition.

From Mark Walker's yard, Yulong Edition didn't do a thing wrong in his hit-out on the training track where he ran the trip in a really fast 34.8sec.

A handsome chestnut, he hardly raised a sweat when winning his last start. But that was in Class 4 and that makes it a mountain to climb if he is to win on Sunday, whenhe will have to take on tried and tested Class 2 horses.

Still, he loves the trip and, with just 50kg to tote, he gets seven kilograms from horses like Loyalty Man and Sacred Croix. It could be sweet relief.

The Class 3 Division 2 1,000m sprint (Race 7) is a true dash for cash affair and preparing for it in earnest was Kiss Your Song. He had Powell on the reins when running the 600m in 37.7sec.

If anyone deserves a winning break, it's this five-year-old. Six times in his last seven races, he had come close - only to have to kiss goodbye to victory in the shades of the winning post. That's no joke.

That's frustration for his connections.

Last time out, A'Isisuhairi Kasim led on him and threw everything he had in a bid to break that losing sequence.

It wasn't to be. Pennywise drew level and forged ahead close home to win.

That was in Class 2. Back in Class 3 on Sunday, he could take some catching.